"I'M SHAKING": Fans speculate former NCT member Lucas's solo comeback as photos of the idol in Budapest allegedly filming an MV lands on the internet

On Wednesday, February 21, photos of the former NCT member Lucas landed on the internet, leading fans to speculate that the idol is gearing up for his solo debut and comeback. According to the netizens who posted the picture, the idol is currently in Budapest, allegedly filming a music video for his solo comeback. Though no official sources confirm the same, fans found few pieces of information that justify their stance.

Reportedly, an SM staff member was also revealed to be in Budapest currently, and fans stated that the particular staff has been an active participant in casting and other significant decisions of the SM artists' schedules. Therefore, fans couldn't help but speculate that the SM staff accompanies Lucas on his trip to Budapest to film the music video for his allegedly upcoming solo comeback.

Moreover, since fans also noticed the release of the idol's alleged new X account, which is affiliated with SM Entertainment's official X account, fans' speculations of the idol's solo debut and comeback being right around the corner have been cemented.

Recently, a photo of the former NCT member Lucas in Budapest landed on the internet, and fans speculated that his presence in the city might be for a music video shoot for his allegedly upcoming solo debut. The idol entered a hiatus in August 2021 following the controversy where he was accused of abusing, cheating, and gaslighting his ex-girlfriends.

Though there was no solid and verified proof for the allegations, the idol received much hate and criticism for the controversy, which netizens continue to express. In May 2023, the idol was announced to have departed NCT and its sub-unit, WayV. Still, the statement also revealed that the idol will continue to be housed under SM Entertainment and that he'll continue his career as a solo artist.

Almost a year after the statement's release, fans have finally noticed hints pointing towards Lucas's possible solo debut, one of which is the recently surfaced photos of the idol in Budapest. While just his being in the city might not have been a shocking factor, the presence of a renowned SM staff in Budapest led to speculations that the idol might be shooting a music video for his upcoming solo debut.

However, this isn't the only factor that excites fans about the idol's solo debut. While the idol has not made any public appearances since his hiatus in 2021, the idol was spotted at Ten's FANCON in Seoul along with his former fellow NCT members, Jaehyun, Johnny, and Mark, and also received a shout-out from SHINee's Key when Lucas attended one of his solo concerts.

The sudden increase in the idol's public appearances made fans believe that SM Entertainment has begun promoting the idol. Fans also recently noticed an X account, @LUCAS2060553, which is directly affiliated with SM Entertainment's official X account. With several hints opening up, fans can't help but believe that the idol is all set to kickstart his solo career.

Regardless, fans have been patiently waiting since there have been no official announcements about his solo projects yet.

