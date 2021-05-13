"I'm a single mom": TikToker Poloboy's fans shocked as ex-girlfriend details her pregnancy

TikToker Marco Borghi, more commonly known as "Poloboy", has recently confirmed that he is a father. Poloboy's ex-girlfriend, Arielle Rodriguez, posted a video that detailed her pregnancy journey, while also including proof and texts about their relationship.

Famous for being a part of TikTok's content creator group "The House Nobody Asked For", Poloboy has amassed a following of over 4.6 million and more than 440 million likes. Many are fans of his comedy skits, lip sync videos, and content collaborations with fellow TikTokers.

Poloboy's ex-girlfriend tells all

In a now-deleted video that was posted on Mother's Day, Arielle Rodriguez, an ex-girlfriend of Poloboy's, claimed that she was pregnant with Poloboy's baby.

"I'm a single mom, yes, and I'm okay with that"

Many were quick to jump on TikTok and accuse Poloboy of alleged child abandonment after seeing the video posted by Arielle. Poloboy then posted a series of comments on TIkTok, telling his fans that they were jumping to conclusions without knowing the entire story.

According to Poloboy, he wanted to keep his business private between himself and his ex-girlfriend. He also responded to the potential "child abandonment" comments and stated,

"I have a heart and I know that, like any child, he needs a father... I'm going to take care of him"

Fan reactions to Poloboy's news

Poloboy's fans remained skeptical about Poloboy even after he released his statements about the pregnancy. Meanwhile, other fans came to his support and agreed that Marco would stick to his word and support the child.

so poloboy has a baby that he doesn’t claim?? that’s wild — Sadie ♓️ (@sadievelasquez0) May 11, 2021

poloboy having a baby he doesn't take care of was actually surprising for like 5 minutes — Mommy 🏹 (@1llestbtchalive) May 11, 2021

poloboy.... has a baby?????? — mia (@playboimia) May 12, 2021

poloboy has a baby 😭😭 — ezra ☘︎ (@KKUR00MI) May 12, 2021

Poloboy’s a baby daddy??!? lmaoooo — Sanitation Engineer (@antonio_dmraa) May 11, 2021

I just found out Poloboy had a baby and I’m so sad I’m not the BM bro 😭 — ✨Ares✨ (@elizza_ro) May 12, 2021

I can’t believe Poloboy has a baby — Not me (@poison_corpse) May 12, 2021

Poloboy really got a baby.... y’all I can’t do this </3 — 胡烨韬 ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@baejinbully) May 12, 2021

Dats not poloboy baby bitch we don’t need jerry springa — Polobøy (@bd0tt) December 3, 2020

Arielle has since come out with more statements, including screenshots from December 2020, claiming that Poloboy made a commitment to taking care of the child, then "flaking" months later. In fact, it was seen in her screenshots that she was discussing with Poloboy the matter of keeping the baby or not.

Poloboy has yet to respond or further address any comments directed towards him from his fans.

