“I’m sorry for the trouble”: Actress Kim Tae-ri personally apologizes for the vlog subtitles controversy

On May 23, 2023, Kim Tae-ri posted a personal apology on her Instagram account surrounding the recent controversy around subtitles for her vlogs. The post was written in both Korean and English and was uploaded some time after the actress’ agency released a statement for the same.

The controversy erupted a day before, when the Twenty-Five, Twenty-One actress posted images from the third episode of her vlog and shared that the English subtitles for the same were finally added, after nearly a year of waiting. She added that she was opening a volunteering project where fans from around the world could help her subtitle the 20-30 minute episodes in their language.

Kim Tae-ri and her agency, Management mmm, instantly came under fire for wanting free labor and not giving anything in compensation. As the criticism grew, the agency released a statement clarifying their intentions. When that did nothing to quell netizens’ anger, the actress also posted an apology explaining her stance.

Kim Tae-ri shared that she was the one adding English subtitles and thought of making the project accessible to fans from various countries. She acknowledged that she should have approached fans with more caution.

ٍ @_ktrfiles "I planned my vlog as a way to repay the love I have received from my fans, and I have been involved in every step of the process, from filming to editing to, at present, the English subtitles. I thought that this might be a more complete way to repay my fans." – Kim Taeri 김태리

On May 22, Kim Tae-ri uploaded a post on her Instagram account to inform fans of the addition of English subtitles on the third episode of her vlog, which was released a year ago on YouTube. She also aimed to give them good news by announcing episode four would be out soon and introduced a volunteer-based subtitling project. Unfortunately, the effort backfired.

In the now-deleted Instagram post, the actress had shared a Google form link asking fans from various countries to translate her vlogs so that it becomes more accessible. However, netizens soon criticized her for “talent donations,” aka free labor.

Translating a nearly half-hour video alone is an intensive job. With the addition of making subtitles, it was a proper job that many felt should have been compensated with either money or some exclusive merchandise.

The Twenty-Five, Twenty-One actress took to her Instagram once again and apologized for not thinking carefully before initiating a project like that. She also revealed that she has been involved in her vlogs from the start to the end - filming, editing, and adding English subtitles. She said:

“I should not have approached my fans as if I was asking for talent donations. It was a clear mistake, and I deeply reflect on the fact that I was not aware of it myself. I apologize to everyone who may have felt uncomfortable due to my short-sighted thoughts and actions.”

The actress further added that she had personally emailed her apology to fans who showed their interest in volunteering.

“I realize that a sincere apology is more important than anything else. I sent an apology email to everyone who so kindly offered to help with the translation work.”

Read Kim Tae-ri’s apology in English below:

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-ri has a new series due for release soon. She joined hands with SBS and the famous script writer Kim Eun-hee (of Kingdom, Signal, and Ghost fame) for the mystery thriller drama, titled Revenant. The show is slated to premiere on June 23 at 10 pm KST.

