“I'm terrified for my life”: Uvalde shooting victim Jacklyn Cazares’ sister pleads for gun safety rules during testimony

Jazmin Cazares, the 17-year-old sister of 9-year-old Uvalde shooting victim, Jackie Cazares, testified before lawmakers on Thursday in support of gun safety legislation reforms.

Jazmin's sister, Jackie, was among 19 children and 2 members of staff killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. According to the Guardian, alleged gunman 18-year-old Salvador Ramos perpetrated the mass shooting with a legal AR-15 style rifle before being gunned down by Uvalde authorities.

Sam Owens @SamOwensphoto Jazmin Cazares, 17, holds a picture of her 9-year-old sister Jackie Cazares – who was one of 19 school children killed at Robb Elementary. Tonight, she addressed the Uvalde City Council to say Pete Arredondo should immediately resign and step down from his new city council role. Jazmin Cazares, 17, holds a picture of her 9-year-old sister Jackie Cazares – who was one of 19 school children killed at Robb Elementary. Tonight, she addressed the Uvalde City Council to say Pete Arredondo should immediately resign and step down from his new city council role. https://t.co/mLo14IFGSX

The Uvalde massacre has created uproar among the American public, igniting debates surrounding gun laws, mental health and what has been seen as the lacklustre response of authorities in containing the situation in time.

On Thursday at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Jazmin Cazares gave an impassioned speech to lawmakers about the trauma she experienced after the murder of her younger sister, and how it has made her and her peers uncertain about their safety in school.

Cazares said:

"Having to go back to school next year, I don't know, it's a really big decision and going to school shouldn't have to be a big decision, but it is."

She continued:

"I'm terrified for my life to go back to school. I have senior year and that's it. Am I going to survive it?"

Jim Vertuno @JimVertuno House Uvalde witness testimony: Jazmin Cazares, sister of victim, pleads for gun restrictions. She's followed by Suzanna Hupp, who parents were killed in Luby's massacre and is a staunch run rights advocate House Uvalde witness testimony: Jazmin Cazares, sister of victim, pleads for gun restrictions. She's followed by Suzanna Hupp, who parents were killed in Luby's massacre and is a staunch run rights advocate

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the nation has seen more than 250 mass shootings this year. The Texas massacre came amidst a spate of mass shootings across New York, Oklahoma and Iowa, among many others.

Jazmin Cazares reflects on the aftermath of the Uvalde massacre

According to The Associated Press, in her speech to lawmakers, Jazmin Cazares spoke of several issues, from safety to legislation, that she claims failed her younger sister. She questioned not only gun laws, but school security as well.

michael burke twofirst1@aol.com @Twofirst1Burke She should be screaming for a new police department new police and offer the guy that stopped the shooter the job as new chief. Fences locked doors cameras loudspeakers to warn kids

Jazmin Cazares sat on her sister’s bed and wept for the 9-year-old killed in the Uvalde school She should be screaming for a new police department new police and offer the guy that stopped the shooter the job as new chief. Fences locked doors cameras loudspeakers to warn kids Jazmin Cazares sat on her sister’s bed and wept for the 9-year-old killed in the Uvalde school

She said:

"I shouldn’t have to be here right now. I should be at home watching a movie with my sister"

She continued:

"I’m here begging for you guys to do something or to change something, because the people that were supposed to keep her safe at school didn’t, they failed."

Texas Gun Sense @txgunsense We are live tweeting from the House Homeland Security & Public Safety/Youth Health and Safety, Select Committee. This morning, Jazmin Cazares, the sister of 9 yr old Jackie who was killed in Uvalde, spoke first. #txlege 🧵 1/5 We are live tweeting from the House Homeland Security & Public Safety/Youth Health and Safety, Select Committee. This morning, Jazmin Cazares, the sister of 9 yr old Jackie who was killed in Uvalde, spoke first. #txlege 🧵 1/5 https://t.co/z0NA0XLCkm

According to Jazmin Cazares, in order to prevent future shootings, she believes lawmakers should implement more thorough background checks and restrict people at risk of harming themselves or others from purchasing firearms.

She said:

"I'm here begging for you guys to do something, I'm here to honor Jackie, her friends, their families, my family and my community. You can honor them, too, by passing gun safety legislation."

James Barragán 🌟 @James_Barragan Jazmin Cazares, sister of Jackie Cazares one of the Uvalde shooting victims, calls for red flag laws, background checks and urges #txlege to honor her memory by "passing gun safety legislation." Jazmin Cazares, sister of Jackie Cazares one of the Uvalde shooting victims, calls for red flag laws, background checks and urges #txlege to honor her memory by "passing gun safety legislation."

According to ABC, Jazmin Cazares told lawmakers that stricter gun control regulations would be the only way to sincerely honor the victims of mass shootings.

