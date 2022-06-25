“I'm terrified for my life”: Uvalde shooting victim Jacklyn Cazares’ sister pleads for gun safety rules during testimony

Jazmin Cazares, the 17-year-old sister of 9-year-old Uvalde shooting victim, Jackie Cazares, testified before lawmakers on Thursday in support of gun safety legislation reforms.
Jazmin's sister, Jackie, was among 19 children and 2 members of staff killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. According to the Guardian, alleged gunman 18-year-old Salvador Ramos perpetrated the mass shooting with a legal AR-15 style rifle before being gunned down by Uvalde authorities.
The Uvalde massacre has created uproar among the American public, igniting debates surrounding gun laws, mental health and what has been seen as the lacklustre response of authorities in containing the situation in time.
On Thursday at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Jazmin Cazares gave an impassioned speech to lawmakers about the trauma she experienced after the murder of her younger sister, and how it has made her and her peers uncertain about their safety in school.
Cazares said:
"Having to go back to school next year, I don't know, it's a really big decision and going to school shouldn't have to be a big decision, but it is."
She continued:
"I'm terrified for my life to go back to school. I have senior year and that's it. Am I going to survive it?"
According to the Gun Violence Archive, the nation has seen more than 250 mass shootings this year. The Texas massacre came amidst a spate of mass shootings across New York, Oklahoma and Iowa, among many others.
Jazmin Cazares reflects on the aftermath of the Uvalde massacre
According to The Associated Press, in her speech to lawmakers, Jazmin Cazares spoke of several issues, from safety to legislation, that she claims failed her younger sister. She questioned not only gun laws, but school security as well.
She said:
"I shouldn’t have to be here right now. I should be at home watching a movie with my sister"
She continued:
"I’m here begging for you guys to do something or to change something, because the people that were supposed to keep her safe at school didn’t, they failed."
According to Jazmin Cazares, in order to prevent future shootings, she believes lawmakers should implement more thorough background checks and restrict people at risk of harming themselves or others from purchasing firearms.
She said:
"I'm here begging for you guys to do something, I'm here to honor Jackie, her friends, their families, my family and my community. You can honor them, too, by passing gun safety legislation."
According to ABC, Jazmin Cazares told lawmakers that stricter gun control regulations would be the only way to sincerely honor the victims of mass shootings.