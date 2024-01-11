"I may as well let it happen": Father charged over son's involvement with Missouri Math teacher Hailey Clifton Carmack

Missouri teacher, Hailey Clifton Carmack, has been arrested after being accused of allegedly having s*x with a teenage student. Police reportedly arrested Carmack who was visiting her family near San Antonio, Texas, last week. According to authorities, other students would act as "lookouts" when Carmack had s*x with the 16-year-old student.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to r*pe of a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

Authorities have filed several charges against Hailey Clifton Carmack, including statutory r*pe. Not just Carmack, but the victim's father is also being arrested for allegedly "allowing" the relationship. He reportedly said:

"They are going to do it behind my back so I may as well let it happen."

Hailey Clifton Carmack has been accused of establishing a s*xual relationship with a teenager

Former Laquey High School teacher Hailey Clifton Carmack has been arrested for allegedly having s*x with a teenage student. Carmack has been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree statutory rape, s*xual contact with a student, and fourth-degree child molestation.

A witness reportedly showed images of scratches on the victim's back, to the police.

Along with the teacher, the victim's father has also been charged in connection to the boy's s*xual assault. He has been charged with first-degree child endangerment, and a bond of $50,000, has been issued in his name. The father allegedly knew about the relationship and also admitted that the teacher was at his house before she went to Texas.

According to cops, the teacher has been booked into Texas County Jail, and is expected to be extradited to Missouri.

The father is being held at the Pulaski County Jail, and can face between three and 10 years of imprisonment if found guilty. Laquey R-5 Superintendent Kent Stoumbaugh issued a statement where he mentioned that Carmack hadn't been with the school district, since December 8. The statement further read:

"We have been made aware of criminal charges being filed against an employee for alleged misconduct. We understand that charges are not the same as a conviction and the employee is to be considered innocent until proven guilty."

Expand Tweet

The victim's father allegedly knew about the inappropriate relationship

When the witness told the victim's father about the incident, he allegedly mentioned that he would lie, because he believed it would anyway happen behind his back. The statement issued by the school district further mentioned:

"The employee has not been in the district since December 8, 2023, and we do not anticipate her return. We strive to ensure that every individual is treated with respect, kindness and fairness, so that all feel safe, secure and welcomed in our schools."

According to the district, the authorities had started investigating as soon as they got to hear about the disturbing allegations. The teacher allegedly had s*x with the victim at the witness' driveway. The Kansas City Star revealed that cops took custody of Hailey Clifton Carmack's phone, and recovered the chats between her and the student. According to the statement by the district:

"We must stress, however, that the alleged misconduct is inexcusable and does not meet the professional standards for district employees. The district took immediate action once we were aware of this situation. An investigation is ongoing..."

Expand Tweet

As has been mentioned before, the case is an ongoing investigation. The witness who reported Hailey Clifton Carmack revealed that she has previously been accused of being "too close with students."