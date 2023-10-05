"I mean, it is legible...": Fans hilariously mock Choi Hyun-wook's handwriting in his apology letter amid smoking and littering controversy

On Thursday, October 4, the rising K-drama actor, Choi Hyun-wook found himself entangled in a controversy, following the circulation of a YouTube video that caught the actor smoking and improperly disposing of a cigarette butt on the street. Following the same, several netizens were angered with his alleged reckless behavior, and they argued whether his actions were justifiable or not.

However, soon after the controversy landed on the internet, the actor released a handwritten apology letter on theqoo.

As a surprise to many, amid the serious controversy, fans began to hilariously mock the actor's child-like handwriting and compared it to popular memes and cartoon fonts.

While fans did take their time to comprehend the letter and react to its content by appreciating his quick response to his controversy and the sincerity in his words, they also couldn't ignore Choi Hyun-wook's comical yet cure handwriting. One of the K-netizens on the South Korean networking platform, theqoo, replied to his handwritten apology, saying,

"I mean it is legible…" (translated by Koreaboo)

Fan reaction to the actor's handwritten letter (Image via theqoo)

Choi Hyun-wook's apology letter following his recent smoking and littering controversy takes a hilarious turn among netizens

When a YouTube video of Choi Hyun-wook smoking and littering the streets landed on the internet, fans had a complex set of reactions to it. While many expressed that he's old enough to make his own choices, others stated that his actions, that are societally unacceptable, can not only affect his public image but also his fellow cast and team members.

Regardless, a huge majority commonly agreed that littering the streets was unacceptable, especially given Korea's strict rules on littering and public hygiene. However, the actor soon realized the impact of his actions and penned a handwritten apology to his fans, expressing his regret and asking for their understanding.

Choi Hyun-wook's apology letter (Image via theqoo)

Here's what the letter read:

"Hello, This Choi Hyun-wook. First of all, I would like to apologise to my fans for the disappointment. Despite the need to be responsible for every moment, my rash actions have disappointed many people. I once again apologize to the director, writer, staff, actors of the drama, and many of you who are with me. I will humbly accept your criticism and advice and look back on myself and try to present a more mature appearance in the future." (Translation via X/@choishyunwook)

While netizens did take their time to dissect the contents of the apology letter and understand the sincerity with which he's communicating, fans couldn't help but find a similarity between the actor's handwriting and the classic comical fonts. They even made hilarious comparisons of Choi Hyun-wook's writing, with that of the cartoon character Shin-Chan.

Fan reactions (Image via theqoo)

Translation of above fan reactions (Image via Koreaboo)

Given that the reaction they expressed was unexpected, fans found themselves in quite a unique and hilarious situation. Regardless of the funny detour that the controversy, debates around whether the actor's actions are acceptable or if he was even required to write an apology letter for a commonly occurring incident continue to dominate the internet.

However, given that he has owned up to his mistakes, fans hope that controversy settles down, at least for the benefit of the ongoing K-drama series, Twinkling Watermelon.