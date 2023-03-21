“I need to stop doing this”: Paul Grant opened up about troubled life in interview filmed weeks before death

British actor Paul Grant, best known for starring in Star Wars and Harry Potter films, passed away at the age of 56. He was found collapsed outside London's King's Cross station.

On Thursday, March 16, Grant was found collapsed by authorities, after which he was rushed to a hospital but was declared brain dead. He was pronounced dead on March 20 at 3.49 am, but the exact cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

Three weeks before his death, the actor opened up about his struggles with alcoholism in a supposed interview on the YouTube channel Revelation 22:13.

While holding alcohol in his hand, Grant said:

“I need to stop doing this. I’m drinking too much.”

Paul Grant confessed to "blowing up" his money on drugs and alcohol

In a viral interview shot before his death, Paul Grant shared that he had a lot of money from the early days of his career but “blew it.”

The now-deceased actor stated that he spent his money on s*x workers and drugs, adding that he enjoyed his life.

“You only live once, don’t ya?”

At one point in the interview, Paul Grant, who looked drunk while speaking, announced that it would be the last day of his drinking and he needed to “stop.”

“You know what, I’ve been thinking about this – it’s my last day of drinking. I’ve been drinking too much.”

When asked if he was battling alcoholism, he said:

"I’m not addicted to anything. I can drink a whole f***ing day or a month, but I’m not addicted to it. I’m only enjoying myself.”

The actor also spoke about his addiction problems in 2014 to The Sunday Mirror, sharing that his life turned upside down after his wife left him. He blamed himself for the end of his marriage, stating he had cheated on his wife several times.

"I need help. I've been on cocaine and it has just got worse. I'm drinking and smoking what I can get. I had a family, I was married, now I'm divorced. I've lost everything. I've not got anything, my things, pictures, clothes are all over the place. I don't know what I want at the moment. I had money, I blew it all, I spent it on drugs and prostitutes."

Paul Grant is survived by his girlfriend, two daughters, one son, stepchildren, and grandkids.

As per IMDb, Grant began his acting career in 1983 by starring in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi as Ewok. Other acting credits include Labyrinth, The Dead, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

