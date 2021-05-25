"I didn't really know who she was": Mollee Gray responds to Sofia Franklin's backlash for not responding to her DM

On May 24th, Mollee Gray posted a four-part explanation on her TikTok to address the numerous insults she received from podcast host Sofia Franklyn, whose Instagram DMs she didn't reply to.

Mollee Gray has amassed over a million followers on TikTok, and is part of the content group, Pride House LA, which has over 200k followers.

Mollee Gray explains leaving Sofia's DMs on 'seen'

According to Mollee in her four-part response, she received an Instagram DM from Sofia Franklyn on May 13th, telling her that they were previously neighbors as kids. Mollee claimed that she didn't really know Sofia.

"To me, I didn't really know who she was, she wasn't verified. I thought she might've got hacked."

Mollee continued by saying that she "wasn't in the mindset" to respond. However, she provided proof that she responded to Sofia the following Monday.

Following her response, Mollee claimed that she received many messages stating that Sofia had talked poorly about her on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, a show that Sofia co-hosts.

"I started getting messages that said 'Justice for Sofia', 'Respond to Sofia', just terrible things."

She then said that although she was hurt, she didn't take things to heart as she didn't really know her. The TikToker even went as far as to ask her family if they had any recollection of her and Sofia as kids, which they did not, according to Mollee.

"I called my mom, I called my little brother...they both responded saying [they] don't remember her."

Sofia Franklyn's hurtful comments towards Mollee Gray

After explaining the situation and her side of the story, Mollee played a clip of Sofia making the nasty comments against her. In the clip, Sofia says:

"I don't like putting people on blast but, this f*cking b*tch opened my message and did not respond. She is a 'celebrity', and I'm using the term loosely here since she has a million followers on TikTok, but for what? She's a f*cking c*nt...You look like an imbred with a muppet mouth."

After playing the clip, Mollee appreciated her fans, then told her fans that bullying is "never okay".

"Just know that it is not your fault."

Sofia's social media has blown up with angry reactions, deeming her a "hateful bully" and "rude". She has yet to respond.

