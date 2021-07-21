"I respect the sh** out of it": Logan Paul and KSI discuss their mutual respect for each other on Impaulsive

Logan Paul and KSI recently shared their thoughts on each other in a conversation on the latest episode of the former's podcast, Impaulsive.

26-year-old Logan Paul and 28-year-old KSI first sparked rivalry during their 2018 boxing match, which was followed by a second fight in 2019. The initial fight was won by KSI, whereas the second one came to a majority draw.

Ever since, the two have considered themselves great enemies in the boxing and YouTube communities, and have continuously thrown shade at each other for months at a time.

Also read: Jeffree Star announces new ownership of a private Wyoming ranch as fans wish him the best

Logan Paul and KSI settle their ongoing rivalry

Both Logan Paul and KSI shocked fans when the latter announced that his longtime rival was going to guest star on The KSI Show, which premiered on July 17th.

Three days later, on Tuesday afternoon, Impaulsive released a podcast episode titled, The KSI Interview, in which Logan Paul and KSI talked about each other.

Also read: Trisha Paytas calls out Ethan Klein for bringing up her sister during his response to her apology, says his claims are “100% untrue”

KSI started off by praising Logan for being "so f***ing smart" when it came to creating content for his YouTube channel. He claimed that despite what he previously thought of Logan, he was proved wrong as soon as the 26-year-old agreed to collaborate with him.

"I didn't expect you to say yes...I guess [because of] your ego...but as soon as you said yes, I said [you] were smart. This guy is so f***ing smart when it comes to creating moments. That's why I do believe you'll be the most famous, alongside me, entertainer ever."

Logan then returned the thanks, and told KSI he respected him and his team for their "prowess".

"Thank you bro, I appreciate that. I'm aware of the prowess you and your crew have in social media and I respect the sh** out of it."

Fans shocked to see KSI on Impaulsive

Fans took to Twitter to share how flabbergasted they felt when Impaulsive posted a new episode featuring KSI.

OMF WHEN I GOT THE NOTIF AHHH — 💛mia💛 (@fadedjide) July 20, 2021

NO WAYYYYY — Sarah M.Leith (@sarahml000) July 20, 2021

LET'S GOOOO! — Kar (🎂 2 days 🎂) (@Kar71k15) July 20, 2021

NO WAY — c0oked (@peepeeopoope) July 20, 2021

W after W — PrimeZizouThe🐐🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@HarryBogRMAA) July 20, 2021

Honestly, this collab was the best thing that happened in 2021, maybe even 2020 pic.twitter.com/Hb1ANLQHW5 — Ziad (@Ziad_EJ) July 20, 2021

We love to see it 👏🏼 — K🧚🏻 (@Kylie__bb) July 20, 2021

Yaaay finally you got KSI on !! 😆 — jessie 🦋 (@jessie25500) July 20, 2021

So unexpected watching later —  Brejelica (@Brejelica) July 20, 2021

Fans seemed overwhelmed with joy following KSI's appearance on the podcast. Their amicable reconciliation has seemingly stunned the internet.

Also read: "I just want to be left alone": Gabbie Hanna discusses phone call with Jessi Smiles, calls her "manipulative"

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish