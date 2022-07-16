“I sat in the corner to read webtoons”: BTS’ Jin reveals hilarious reason behind lack of photos at j-hope’s pre-release bash

BTS' Jin has a far-reaching global influence, which was proved in a recent event. July 14 was a special day for BTS and ARMYs as member j-hope hosted a grand pre-release bash to celebrate the release of his second solo album, Jack in the Box.

The party was attended by the who's who of the music and entertainment industry and the Bangtan members showed up to pledge their full support for j-hope.

However, ARMYs couldn't find enough pictures of Jin and wondered if he had left the party early. The speculation became a full-fledged conversation amongst BTS fans, and finally, he had to step in to clarify the issue.

Bangtan's oldest member took to his Instagram and Weverse to explain to fans why he wasn't seen in the photos from the event.

A fan asked on Weverse if the Bangtan member was present at the party for the entire duration, and Jin confirmed in the affirmative and added that at one point, he sat in a corner reading webtoons and hence didn't mingle around with other celebrities for photo ops.

kore @kkukstudio jin was there too jin was there too 😭😭 https://t.co/huhsUNLeoS

BTS' Jin takes over the internet despite no interactions at j-hope's pre-release party

It seems that the Epiphany singer can attend the most happening party in town, curl up in a corner to catch up on the latest webtoons, and still trend worldwide on social media.

Despite limited interactions and no pictures, ARMY sleuths managed to unearth photos of him from the bash.

The "Worldwide Handsome" member was dressed in a Valentino beige-colored silk shirt with a necktie paired with a double-breasted wool mix jacket, Valentino denim pants, and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Seokjinism | 🐟 @seokjinism1 Seokjin really dressed for the occasion..he is THE Model . He wore Valentino Garavani newest collection - literally its show just happened in Rome 5 days ago and Andrew Garfield was wearing this outfit in blue #JIN Seokjin really dressed for the occasion..he is THE Model . He wore Valentino Garavani newest collection - literally its show just happened in Rome 5 days ago and Andrew Garfield was wearing this outfit in blue #JIN https://t.co/hLdThQIFUp

Fans remarked that Jin didn't need a stylist and looked ravishing in a simple shirt and jeans. He soon took over social media platforms as fans trended his name to fawn over his visuals.

Everyone desired to see the Moon singer so much that he trended at number 5 on Twitter trends despite no other celebrity interaction.

ARMYs could also relate to his struggles with socializing as the talented Bangtan member is an introverted person. However, this personality trait did not stop him from showing up at the party to support j-hope.

Seokjinie Thoughts @Omii_0621



Seokjin for Valentino *manifesting 🕯 I know the outfit is lit when I first saw it,Jin totally slayedSeokjin for Valentino *manifesting 🕯 I know the outfit is lit when I first saw it,Jin totally slayed 🔥🔥 🔥🔥Seokjin for Valentino *manifesting 🕯 https://t.co/cU8kEPi1TD

He posted two pictures of himself all dressed up to attend the party. Even j-hope couldn't resist commenting on his handsome looks and mentioned on his Instagram that just looking at him brought a smile.

lyssy⁷ (slow) @btsbaragi__

j hope

L🐿really, just looking at [your] face…brings..a smile [to my face] 220715 Jin IG post and Hobi commentj hopeL🐿really, just looking at [your] face…brings..a smile [to my face] 220715 Jin IG post and Hobi comment🐹j hope L🐿really, just looking at [your] face…brings..a smile [to my face]🔥🙌 https://t.co/5qqyruPVmb

pha ♡ @bemyjinnie jin only turned up at the party for j hope and j hope's album only; his introvert self was not there to drink or socialise or for publicity, but he still turned up only to listen to j hope's album and show his support for his bestie and that tells you so much about his character jin only turned up at the party for j hope and j hope's album only; his introvert self was not there to drink or socialise or for publicity, but he still turned up only to listen to j hope's album and show his support for his bestie and that tells you so much about his character

The Epiphany singer also revealed that he didn't mingle with other guests since he only knew Bang PD (HYBE's owner) and PDogg (BTS' music producer).

He also revealed that he listened to all of the songs from Jack in the Box, and his "heart is healing."

kore @kkukstudio jin saying he didn’t knew many people at the party, so he decided to hide 🥹 jin saying he didn’t knew many people at the party, so he decided to hide 🥹😭 https://t.co/ZTfVLgj4cW

haru⁷🌿 @BOMHARU1230

: after listening to j hope’s song and escaping I have been playing since then. It’s giving healing (peace) to my heart OP: Jin how many hours have you been playing game?: after listening to j hope’s song and escaping I have been playing since then. It’s giving healing (peace) to my heart OP: Jin how many hours have you been playing game?🐹: after listening to j hope’s song and escaping I have been playing since then. It’s giving healing (peace) to my heart https://t.co/2EoFhB25KC

BTS members dance the night away at j-hope's pre-release listening bash

From Korean hip-hop legends Tiger JK, Yoon Mi-rae, BIBI, and Jessi to actress Uhm Jung-hwa, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and BIGBANG's Taeyang, j-hope's pre-release party had a star-studded guest list.

ARMYs even attended the party virtually through their social media accounts as they watched Bangtan members having the time of their lives at the bash.

j-hope's second solo album Jack in the Box was released today and consists of 10 unique tracks, including the pre-release track MORE.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far