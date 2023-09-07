“I sincerely apologize to those who have been hurt by me”: Kim Hieora pens a note on Instagram in light of school violence allegations

Kim Hieora took to Instagram on September 7 to release a letter addressing her school violence allegations. In a short statement, she apologized for the sudden allegations of school violence, but did not address the ongoing issue. The Instagram post was accompanied by a simple image of a grey surface.

For those unversed, Korean media outlet Dispatch released a lengthy report detailing the fact that The Glory star was a school bully during her school days at Sangji Girls’ Middle School.

In response to the allegations, Hieora's Instagram post read:

I'm sorry for breaking my mind today. Just as I appealed with a really young heart, I try to be honest and diligent in everything. Once again, I apologize to those who supported me and trusted me, and I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt because of me at this moment. I will move forward without lies because I know that many of you believe in me. Please keep an eye out.

Kim Hieora apologises via an Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@hereare0318)

Kim Hieora's agency denies school violence accusations levied on the actress

Dispatch levied accusations against Kim Hieora for allegedly being a member of an 'iljin' (school bullying) group called Big Sangji at Sangji Girls’ Middle School in Wonju, a city in the Gangwon Province. The actress has been accused of being a bully involved in assault, extortion of money, and physical and verbal abuse.

In response to the reports, Kim Hieora's agency Gram Entertainment stated that they are checking the news reports and released a brief statement announcing that they will present a detailed statement once they verify all the facts involving the case.

On September 7, Gram Entertainment released a statement categorically denying the school violence accusations levied against The Uncanny Counter 2 star. They confessed that Kim Hieora was indeed part of the 'Big Sangji' group, but that it was an online group with her friends that had nothing to do with bullying.

Hieora's agency stated that Dispatch's reports about The Bad and Crazy star are not true and she never bullied anyone in school. The agency also said that Dispatch contacted Gram Entertainment to discuss the school violence allegations. The star has given a brief interview admitting to being part of the online group but clarified that she never bullied anyone. She had told Dispatch:

“Although I’ve been hit by the older students without reason, I have never hit a friend or a younger student.”

Gram Entertainment clarified that Dispatch's report doesn't hold validity as Kim Hieora's statement does not match the victim's statement.

"Unlike the provocative title of the relevant exclusive article, the actress has never acknowledged her participation in iljin (school bullying) related activities, and she has never participated in iljin activities. She never engaged in school violence. We once again inform you that these are the truths that actress Kim Hieora discussed with the media outlet that visited her."

Furthermore, the actresses agency discussed that they had previously clarified to Dispatch and their informants about the actress' past. However, despite the clarification provided they chose to publish the report, tarnishing Kim Hieora's reputation.

Gram Entertainment assured the Bad Prosecutor star's fans that she has never participated in school bullying and they intend to continue releasing proof and verified reports to support their claims with time.

Additionally, the agency urged domestic and international media outlets not to carry out unverified and baseless reports without clarification or proof. They stated that they would take stringent legal action against anyone who spreads malicious rumours about The Uncanny Counter 2 star.

Gram Entertainment assured fans that the actress is innocent and that they will prove her innocence.

"We emphasize again that actress Kim Hieora never participated in iljin activities, and she has never acknowledged participating in iljin activities or participated in school violence. We will actively clarify [the situation] by continuously revealing detailed information regarding the speculative reports and false allegations linked to that."

In other news, The Glory star had cancelled her recording for SNL Korea Season 4 today. The September 9 broadcast of episode 9 will also be cancelled.