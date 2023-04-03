“I would sound like that too”: Fans go feral over Stray Kids’ Felix’s clip in a vest showing off his toned arms

On April 2, 2023, Stray Kids’ Felix made sure that the MANIAC World Tour ended with a bang by flexing his muscles. Twitter user @lovehanjs posted a three-second clip of the rapper running his fingers through his blonde hair and turning around as the big screen focused on his arm muscles.

The idol seemed to have removed his jacket mid-performance, and his toned body from the back made STAYs (fandom name) in the audience go wild. Many even mentioned that their screams sounded like barks.

At the time of writing, the clip had gained over 177k views. Fans also seemed to love the video because of the dim red lighting that accentuated Stray Kids’ Felix’s physique even more.

Stray Kids’ Felix gives fans a moment to remember as the group curtain calls on their one-year long MANIAC World Tour

Kicking off on April 29 2022, Stray Kids toured for over 40 nights across continents as part of their second World Tour, MANIAC. The eight-member group released multiple albums, broke several records, had their names written in history, and accomplished much more over the course of the tour before wrapping it up on April 2, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Several moments from the last concert began doing the rounds on Twitter, celebrating the end of an era for the MANIAC singers. One of them was a three-second clip that focused on Stray Kids’ Felix’s physique. The rapper, who is otherwise known for his cheerful personality and having a deep voice, put his toned arms on display while donning a black vest.

While Stray Kids’ Felix also wore a sleeveless hoodie, it was the black vest that made him go viral. Fans commented on how they related to the audiences’ super loud cheers when he rolled his fingers through his hair and agreed that it sounded like barking. Some fans even posted photos and talked about the 22-year-old’s duality.

Soon after the concert ended, "LEE FELIX" began trending on Twitter. The majority of the tweets mentioning the name were about fans going crazy over the clip where he is wearing his sleeveless vest. Take a look at how fans reacted below:

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ last two concerts in Los Angeles were encore concerts, signaling the end of the MANIAC World Tour officially. The group performed 30 songs, including their debut track Hellevator and hits such as God’s Menu, Back Door, Miroh, Victory Song, and even their latest tracks, Case 143 and MANIAC.

The eight-member group also performed fans’ beloved b-side tracks such as Venom, Easy, Red Lights, Domino, Superboard, Star Lost, My Pace, and Ta, among others. The K-pop powerhouse also recently made their debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where they performed MANIAC.

In a recent update, reports released on March 6 claimed that Stray Kids had completed filming the music video for their comeback and were aiming for an April release. JYP Entertainment responded to the reports confirming the music video production part but stated that the album release date was undecided.

