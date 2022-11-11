"I couldn't stand him": Hell's Kitchen fans are happy with Billy's elimination from the competition in episode 6

Hell's Kitchen season 21 returned for an all-new episode on Thursday night, November 10, 2022, at 8 pm ET on FOX. This week was nothing less than chaotic in the kitchen as both the red and blue teams found themselves being kicked out by Gordon Ramsay.

Although the two teams were cautious after escaping elimination last week, their nerves still got the best of them. At the end of the episode, the two chefs were sent home after failing to impress Gordon Ramsay. One among them was Billy from the blue team.

Titled Til Chef Do Us Part, episode 6 of Hell's Kitchen showed Gordon Ramsay asking the teams to create a menu for Season 20 winner Trenton Garvey and his fiancé Macy. Both teams had 45 minutes on the clock before they had to serve the couple, who wanted good seasoned Southern dishes.

Billy prepared the scallops during the taste test and brought the Blue team's score to 0-2. However, things started to go downhill during the wedding service. Gordon Ramsay started to yell at Billy and Abe after the duo sent out raw scallops and then caramelized scallops to the guests.

The Hell's Kitchen contestant also found himself in more trouble after serving raw scallops for the third time. However, when he overcooked the scallops on his fourth attempt, it was the final straw for him.

Due to his constant mishaps, the blue team nominated Billy alongside Abe for elimination this week, which led Gordon to evict the former from the competition. Upon witnessing the elimination, fans took to social media to share their opinions, and some of them claimed that Billy deserved to be sent home.

Fans are happy with Gordon Ramsay's decision to eliminate Billy from Hell's Kitchen

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were glad to see Billy go home and claimed that he deserved it. Some of them even added that Billy was a mess and that they weren't surprised by his elimination. Moreover, a few netizens tweeted that they couldn't stand him.

Ready-To-Bake @candyelement

And Alyssa for that matter.

Good eliminations tonight!

#HellsKitchen Glad to see Billy go home.And Alyssa for that matter.Good eliminations tonight! Glad to see Billy go home.And Alyssa for that matter. Good eliminations tonight!#HellsKitchen

T @yungboiiT2K Billy and Alyssa, see ya wouldnt wanna be ya #HellsKitchen Billy and Alyssa, see ya wouldnt wanna be ya #HellsKitchen https://t.co/IiInnPaBll

🦃🏈Leslie🍂🍗 @grouchyhugz

#HellsKitchen So happy Billy is finally gone, bit for a sec I was scared Chef was gonna send him to the red team So happy Billy is finally gone, bit for a sec I was scared Chef was gonna send him to the red team#HellsKitchen

ᵒʷˡᵉᵉᵃˡᵉᶜᵏᶻᵃ 🐂 @owleealeckza Dang finally. Alyssa had trouble with confidence & Billy has been a mess. #HellsKitchen Dang finally. Alyssa had trouble with confidence & Billy has been a mess. #HellsKitchen

Marc St.Laurent @67Marc67

Make a rap for that one, homeboy!

#HellsKitchen Byeeeeeeee Billy!Make a rap for that one, homeboy! Byeeeeeeee Billy!Make a rap for that one, homeboy! #HellsKitchen

A brief recap of Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 6

Besides Billy, Hell's Kitchen also showed another elimination.

The red team found themselves struggling this week in the kitchen during their wedding service. Eventually, Gordon Ramsay kicked the Red team out of the kitchen and asked them to nominate two contestants.

The Red team nominated Alyssa and Sommer. The former had a bad day this week as she let her nerves get the best of her. The contestant found it hard to prepare something as simple as collard greens. However, when it came time to choose who to eliminate from the competition, Gordon revealed that it was Alyssa's time to head home.

After eliminating both Billy and Alyssa, Gordon Ramsay said:

"It’s so sad that on Trenton and Macy’s wedding day I have to say ‘I don’t’ to both Billy and Alyssa."

Hell's Kitchen airs on Fox every Thursday night at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. Readers can check local listings for more information.

