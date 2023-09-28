“I started enjoying acting again”: Song Hye-kyo dishes on how her role in Netflix’s The Glory impacted her career and created new opportunities

Song Hye-kyo is one of South Korea's most celebrated actresses who is currently riding high on the success of her Netflix drama The Glory. Penned by seasoned screenwriter Kim Eun-suk, The Glory is a revenge saga revolving around Moon Dong-eun (younger: Jung Ji-so, older: Song Hye-kyo) who had to quit school because she faces intense ragging and bullying at the hands of Park Yeon-jin (younger: Shin Ye-eun, older: Lim ji-yeon).

Moon Dong-eun vows to return and avenge Park Yeon-jin and the gang of bullies and make them pay for all the torture they put through. The two-part series garnered stupendous reviews and critical acclaim, particularly Song Hye-kyo's heart-wrenching performance as Moon Dong-eun.

In an interview with Korean media outlet, Sports Chosun, the talented actress revealed that The Glory made her enjoy acting again and has had a positive impact on her career.

"I started enjoying acting again when I did The Glory. The roles I received afterwards have also become more diverse than before."

Song Hye-kyo revealed she had reached a point where she was tired of doing the same roles

In the same interview with Sports Chosun, Song Hye-kyo confessed that she had grown tired of her own acting until she starred in The Glory. The talented actress who recently completed 27 years in the Korean entertainment industry spoke about winning accolades for her performance in The Glory.

The Full House star who was crowned Daesang or The Grand Prize winner at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards, made a surprising confession that after almost three decades into the industry, she reached a point where she didn’t enjoy acting anymore. The Descendants of the Sun star disclosed that she had reached a point where she was tired of doing the same roles.

Song Hye-kyo elaborated that acting was always fun and challenging and even difficult at times, but after a certain point, she found herself getting bored with repetitive content and the lack of diversity in the roles offered to her.

Song Hye-kyo confessed that she feared people would think she is boring because she wasn't doing interesting work and she also felt like she was boring with her choices.

"Acting was always fun, challenging, and difficult, but at some point, I felt a bit tired because I wasn’t doing various productions… I was always shown was the same way, and I thought that people would think I’m boring because even I felt like I was boring. Maybe that’s why I didn’t enjoy acting anymore."

However, The Glory was a game-changer for her as not only was the drama a huge success worldwide, but it also gave Song Hye-kyo much-deserved recognition as an actress, in probability her career-best performance.

Notably, the talented actress snagged the Best Actress award in the television category at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards and a Daesang or Blue Dragon's Choice (Grand Prize) at the 2023 Blue Dragon Series Awards for her incredible performance.

Song Hye-kyo expresses her desire to dabble in the horror genre next

In the same interview with Sports Chosun, Song Hye-kyo shared that she is ready to experiment and dabble in different genres. The Encounter star confessed to feeling rejuvenated about her new innings and the desire to try out roles and genres that she had not done before like horror and thrillers, where she plays the antagonist for a change.

"There are a lot of things I haven’t done yet. I’ve done a lot of melodramas, and since I did that since I was young, there are so many genres I haven’t tried yet. I want to try horror, thrillers, and I also want to play a villain."

On a lighter note, she also expressed her desire to do a romantic-comedy drama but with more comedy and a fun, silly role as opposed to the romantic female lead opposite the male lead.

More information regarding the Korean star's upcoming projects will be unveiled at a later date.