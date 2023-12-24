“I still want that rapson collab”: Fans ecstatic as Jackson Wang shares his thoughts on partnering with BTS Namjoon in the future

GOT7 member and an established solo artist Jackson Wang went LIVE through Instagram during the wee hours of December 24, 2023. The rapper-singer stunned his fandom when he mentioned BTS frontman Kim Namjoon aka RM during his live-streaming.

A fan requested the Dopamine singer to collaborate with the BTS leader in the near future, and Jackson replied that Namjoon has been way too occupied with work and a "big project." He said,

"Please collaborate with RM?! Oh no man, he is too busy. He is too busy with his big project. He has way more crazier stuff to do, you know?! He is busy!"

Fans of the Dopamine singer and the BTS leader are well aware of the duo's friendship. Both rappers are of the same age and have been known to be great friends, who often meet and talk over calls.

Nonetheless, admirers of both artists were stoked to see a glimmer of hope for a future collaboration between Jackson and RM. They quickly reacted to the news on Twitter and wrote:

"He values their friendship": Fans admire Jackson for prioritizing his bond with Namjoon over the business

Wang's single titled Slow, released on April 17, featuring Ciara. Slow was performed live by the pair during Wang's previous Coachella appearances held on April 16, 2023. He made history at the renowned music festival by being the first Chinese solo artist to be invited to perform his song.

He released another single, Cheetah, on April 24, 2023. Soon after the release of Cheetah, Wang kickstarted his Magic Man North American tour from April 26.

Talking about Namjoon, Wang clarified in his December 24, 2023, Instagram LIVE that, in contrast to what their admirers might believe, their relationship is different. He underlined that when they get together, they always connect about their thoughts, lives, and daily struggles instead of work-related topics.

Jackson said,

"But you wanna know the interesting thing about me and him since a kid to now is that we never talk about business, we never talk about work. We only talk about personal stuff, like how we feel, what kind of problems do we run into…I wish! Too busy.”

With his message, Wang's admirers expressed even more appreciation for his compassion and his connection with the Closer rapper-songwriter. Both the fandoms expressed gratitude for Jackson's presence in Namjoon's life and expressed relief that the BTS star had a close friend in Wang with whom he could confide his innermost sentiments.

Furthermore, fans also speculated that the Cheetah singer would be glad to collaborate with RM if the opportunity ever presents itself. The speculation stemmed from how Wang said "I wish" while talking about partnering up with his friend Namjoon aka RM of BTS.

Meanwhile, before Namjoon, enrolled in the military on December 11, 2023, the BTS ARMY was fully aware of his busy schedule. Indigo's rapper-songwriter put in a lot of effort on several projects and pieces of material before departing to serve his national obligation. Thus, a few fans were curious when Wang said that RM had been preoccupied with his "big project".

Fans quickly gathered on Twitter to discuss what the big project could mean and if Wang actually referred to Namjoon's enlistment as his big project. Meanwhile, other fans chimed in that they want the two talented global superstars to collaborate in the future.

Previously, on September 9, 2022, Jackson Wang's solo album Magic Man debuted in the USA at No. 15 on the Billboard 200, and it also ranked third on the lists of Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales. A global tour for the promotion of the album began on November 26, 2022, in Thailand and sold-out venues in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and other countries.

In addition, as part of the Lollapalooza India schedule, GOT7 member Jackson Wang made his stage debut in India. On day two of the event, the artist gave an electrifying performance. Jackson began his performance with the well-known song 100 Ways and then performed songs from his most recent album, Magic Man.