"I can't tell the difference between real life and satire anymore"- Fans confused with new Imaginary trailer

Not long back, Lionsgate announced the acquisition of Bloomhouse's Imaginary, a supernatural horror film directed by Jeff Wadlow and co-written with Greg Erb, Jason Oremland, and Bryce McGuire. The film will focus on a woman's childhood imaginary friend who continues to exist in her childhood home when she returns years later.

A new experimental teaser/trailer was released earlier today, where there were no visuals. Rather, the trailer wanted fans to use their imagination to guess the plot of the movie. While this was the real purpose, it seems that it has confused fans beyond the normal point.

After the trailer was released, many fans could not comprehend whether the entire film was going to be like the trailer, leading to many memes and jokes on social media platforms. Moreover, the experimental nature of the trailer also failed to give fans any kind of idea about the film.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the experimental trailer (Image via X)

As of now, the full trailer is being shown only in the theatres, where viewers are urged to shut their eyes and "imagine." Imaginary will premiere theatrically on March 8, 2024.

Fans confused over the online version of Imaginary trailer

DF's post about the experimental trailer (Image via X)

The online version of Imaginary's trailer is an even more complicated one to understand. Not only does it lack the few visuals that are present in the theatrical cut, but it also does not explain well that the trailer is to be imagined and not the entire film.

This has led many fans to completely misunderstand the concept of the movie. If this is used in all the upcoming teasers and trailers, it could be hard to market this film well.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the experimental trailer (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the experimental trailer (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the experimental trailer (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the experimental trailer (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the experimental trailer (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the experimental trailer (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the experimental trailer (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the experimental trailer (Image via X)

The official synopsis seems to state something different from how fans are perceiving it at the moment. The synopsis for the film reads:

"After a woman returns to her childhood home, she finds that her apparently real imaginary friend is not happy that they were left behind."

It will premiere in theatres on March 8, 2024.