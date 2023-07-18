“I don't think I'm ready to see Hanbin live” Fans ecstatic after B.I announces official dates for his first Europe tour LOVE OR DIE

K-pop soloist Kim Hanbin, better known as B.I, is scheduled to set off on his highly-anticipated first solo European tour very soon. Fans from all corners of Europe are buzzing with excitement as the official announcement from his agency, 131, unveiled the dates and cities for the "LOVE OR DIE" tour. From September 19 to October 19, 2023, B.I will reportedly be taking the stage with a total of 16 shows.

Along with the above-mentioned news, B.I has additionally announced the release of the second half of his Love or Loved (L.O.L) project, scheduled to be released in October 2023. Building on the success of the first part, which featured the pre-release single BTBT and the lead single Keep Me Up, fans can expect a continuation of the idol's heartfelt and powerful music.

"Thank you Hanbin!" K-pop fans get all-excited for watching B.I grace the least-toured European cities

The expectations for B.I's upcoming EP, titled Love or Loved Part.2, is reaching new heights as the release date draws closer. The newly released schedule has appealed to fans to mark their calendars for October 2023 and prepare for the soulful melodies and thought-provoking lyrics that the idol is renowned for.

To ensure their presence in the upcoming concerts, fans are requested to book their tickets beforehand. Starting from Friday, July 21, tickets will be available for purchase, allowing fans to reserve their place and accompany B.I on his remarkable musical journey across Europe. Meanwhile, the excitement did not stop here as fans saw some of the least-expected countries on B.I’s upcoming European Tour list.

The tour, which will commence on September 19, 2023, is scheduled as follows:

Utrecht- September 19

Luxembourg- September 21

Paris- September 23

Barcelona- September 25

Zurich- September 27

Milan -September 28

Warsaw- September 30

Tallinn- October 3

Helsinki- October 5

Stockholm- October 7

Oslo- October 8

Hamburg- October 11

Cologne- October 14

London- October 15

Brussels- October 18

Munich- October 19.

Some other fans also appreciated his resilience of performing a total of 16 shows in just a month. As many of these belong to the above mentioned countries themselves, they were overjoyed and took to Twitter to express their happiness about the tour:

Hanbin also has an upcoming performance at the World K-pop Festival on July 22 at Boryeong Mud Themepark, where he will be the much-celebrated closing act with an energising half-hour set.

The festival lineup includes other prominent performers such as Apink, ONF, LEE CHAE YEON, GOLDEN CHILD, and others, promising an extraordinary showcase of Kpop talent.

Recently, Hanbin also delighted fans with his appearance at the Thailand airport. His stylish and charismatic look captured hearts, who couldn't help but adore him. Hanbin's visit to Thailand was in preparation for his performance at the Pandora Festival held in Bangkok.

As part of the K-HIP HOP segment, Hanbin shared the stage with a lineup of talented Korean artists and delivered an energetic performance that rocked the audience.