"I took on this role to help share their story"-In conversation with The Unbreakable Boy star Pilot Bunch on playing Tyler and more

As The Unbreakable Boy continues to garner praise for its inspirational yet honest story, this Atlanta-based actor is proving to be an acting powerhouse.

Meet Pilot Bunch. Fans may remember him as Johnny B from HBO's black comedy, The Righteous Gemstones, which centers around a televangelist family. Those with a penchant for horror may also know him from The Walking Dead and The Outsider.

The Unbreakable Boy centers around Austin (played by Jacob Laval), who has autism and brittle bone disease. While it is a story of courage and resilience, the film does not shy away from exploring the ups and downs of living with a special-needs child. Pilot plays Tyler, a peer to Austin and Logan (played by Gavin Warren).

"I have a family member with autism, and I took on this role to help share their story," Bunch says.

Tyler starts off as Austin's bully, but the bitterness turns into a blossoming friendship through the course of the movie.

"Behind all his animosity toward Logan and Austin is a little boy who has experienced a lot of pain—more pain than any child should ever have to go through," Bunch explains.

In a candid interview with Sportskeeda, Pilot Bunch details working on The Unbreakable Boy, his personal connection with the story, favorite on-set memory, and much more.

"I fed off the energy of the audience and threw it back at them tenfold"- Pilot Bunch opens up about his acting journey, struggles as a teen star, cooking, and more

Q) Hi Pilot! Could you tell our readers a little bit about your film, The Unbreakable Boy? What can viewers expect?

Pilot Bunch: The Unbreakable Boy is a beautiful story about a family navigating life with their son, who has autism, and a father struggling with sobriety.

Q) Tell us more about your character, Tyler. Were there any challenges you faced in bringing Tyler to life?

Pilot Bunch: With Tyler, I had to tap into a level of intensity necessary to bring him to life. I sat down and created a backstory for him—where he came from, his relationships with his parents, and what his home life looked like.

I delved into his pain and found the root of why he felt the need to hurt others. Behind all his animosity toward Logan and Austin is a little boy who has experienced a lot of pain—more pain than any child should ever have to go through.

Poster for The Unbreakable Boy (Image via Pilot Bunch)

I really enjoyed learning about the real-life Tyler and hearing about Austin’s experience. This role gave me a perspective I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

Q) You share a personal connection to the story. Can you tell us more about that?

Pilot Bunch: I have a family member with autism, and I took on this role to help share their story. By playing Tyler, I also gained insight into what they might be going through. This role gave me a lot of perspective on the lives of others.

Q) Could you share your favorite on-set memory?

Pilot Bunch: My favorite memory from filming this movie was celebrating my birthday on set. Gavin Warren, Jacob Laval, our parents, and the rest of the cast knew I would be on a plane traveling home on my actual birthday.

Pilot with the cast of The Unbreakable Boy (Image via Pilot Bunch)

Because of this, they surprised me with a birthday celebration on set—everyone sang 'Happy Birthday,' and they even brought me a cupcake with a candle. They had already granted my wish just by being there. It was an amazing birthday and my favorite memory.

Q) The Unbreakable Boy features an incredibly talented cast—Zachary Levi, Meghann Fahy, Patricia Heaton, and Jacob Laval. What was your experience working with them? Was there a particular co-star you connected with the most?

Pilot Bunch: Everyone on set was amazing to work with, but I connected the most with Gavin and Jacob. Through filming and over the past few years, we’ve developed a really special bond. I love both of them like brothers.

Q) If you had to pick a favorite line from the film (without giving anything away), what would it be?

Pilot Bunch: Austin’s small observations of Tyler and other people really hit me hard. He just tells it like it is. It’s honestly refreshing.

Q) Could you tell us a little about your journey? What inspired you to take up acting? Any personal anecdotes you’d like to share?

Pilot Bunch: I started acting in third grade when I played Scar in The Lion King for my school play. I loved it more than anything else. I fed off the energy of the audience and threw it back at them tenfold. It fulfilled me in ways I’m still understanding today. That’s when I knew this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

Q) You’ve previously worked on popular shows like The Walking Dead and The Outsider. What was that like? If you had to pick a favorite role, which would it be?

Pilot Bunch: The Outsider was an unforgettable experience. I filmed all around Chattanooga and inside the caves of Alabama. Every day, I was crawling through mud and dirt, exploring deep into the caves with the entire crew. One of my favorite keepsakes is a hat I received from The Outsider’s stunt director.

Pilot Bunch (Image via Pilot Bunch)

The Walking Dead was a dream. I got to meet Jeffrey Dean Morgan and play opposite his son as a zombie in his television debut. We toured the costume departments together and met the people who put it all together. It was a beautiful experience.

Between the two, I can’t choose a favorite—they were both incredible and completely different experiences.

Q) Your short film Burning Image won first place at The Georgia Thespian Film Festival. Congratulations! Can you tell us a bit about the film?

Pilot Bunch: Thank you! I’m very proud of Burning Image. I wrote and directed the film, and my friend Daniel McCall played the character Rodell. Joshua Byrom was the cinematographer and assistant director, and Chandler Norwood composed the score.

We shot the entire film in about three hours (except for the darkroom scene) in the middle of the night. We pulled it all together and made something really special!

Q) How do you approach a new role? Do you have any unique techniques for getting into character? What has been your most challenging role so far?

Pilot Bunch: When preparing for a new role, the first thing I do is read the material. Once I feel comfortable and understand the scene, I start memorizing lines, breaking down subtext, and creating a backstory for the character.

One technique I love, if I have the time, is creating a playlist for each of my characters. Music is incredibly important to me—it adds an entirely new level of understanding.

Q) You started in theater before transitioning to film. How has that experience been? Do you miss theater?

Pilot Bunch: Yes, I grew up in theater before getting into film. The transition has been interesting, and I’ve grown a lot as a film actor. When I was younger, I was extremely physical and full of energy—like a little, hyperactive Jim Carrey. I still bring a lot of physicality to my performances, but I’ve learned how to channel that intensity in a way that works for film.

I do miss theater, though. There’s nothing like feeding off the energy of a live audience and throwing it back at them tenfold.

Q) What do you think is the biggest challenge for rising teen actors in Hollywood?

Pilot Bunch: There are two major challenges.

First, rejection is a huge part of the job. Many people don’t realize how much of this industry revolves around hearing 'no.' The danger comes when actors take it personally. It’s understandable—it’s hard to face constant rejection—but in reality, it often has nothing to do with you as a person or an actor.

Rejection could be based on your height, eye color, or even the way you look next to another actor. My advice is to remember that if you’re consistently getting in front of casting directors or getting callbacks, you’re doing an amazing job.

Second, age is a huge obstacle for teens in the industry. Kids are expensive for productions because of the legal requirements—child wranglers, set teachers, and labor coordinators all have to be hired. Because of these extra costs, many roles meant for 15-to-17-year-olds go to actors who are 18 or older. It’s cheaper and easier for productions, but it makes it really difficult for teenage actors to get work.

Q) Besides acting, if you had to pick another career, what would it be?

Pilot Bunch: If I weren’t acting, I would need something that fulfills me creatively and energetically. Cooking does that for me. I love the intensity of it—the knife skills, the techniques, the fast pace, and the process of crafting a dish. Long story short, if I weren’t an actor, I’d be in a kitchen.

Q) What’s your connection to board sports? Tell us about your love for skateboarding, wave surfing, and snowboarding.

Pilot Bunch: I’ve been skateboarding since I was little. My dad introduced my brothers and me to it, and we’ve stuck with it ever since. Some people might think it’s crazy to spend so much time throwing myself onto concrete, but I love it.

It gets to a point where you enter a flow state—you feel every movement, and you have to be fully aware of your body, or you’ll eat pavement. It’s essentially active meditation. That applies to all board sports.

Q) What does the future hold for Pilot Bunch? Any upcoming projects?

Pilot Bunch: You’ll see me in TASK (written by Brad Ingelsby and starring Mark Ruffalo), Thoughts and Prayers (directed by Nitzan Mager), and the final season of The Righteous Gemstones, which premiered on March 9.

I’m just continuing to grow as a person and make cool art.

The Unbreakable Boy dropped in cinemas on 21 February 2025.

