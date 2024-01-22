"I totally called this": Fans react as Kidz Bop, the popular children's themed music, covers BTS Jungkook's 'SEVEN'

On January 22, 2024, news of Kidz Bop covering BTS Jungkook's debut solo single SEVEN (feat. Latto) surfaced online and surprised the entire fandom. Netizens were startled to learn that the children's rendition of SEVEN on Kidz Bop's most recent album for 2024 was OK given the song's "NSFW" content. It is not unexpected that there are several differences from the original.

However, fans expressed their surprise on Reddit over the newest Kids version of the song by BTS idol and couldn't keep their funny reactions to themselves.

Specifically, his hit song SEVEN topped the charts and at first startled fans with its NSFW content, which explored more adult topics and used vocabulary that many hadn't previously encountered in a BTS song.

"Let's go to number one with this one": Fans hilariously react to the kid's version of Jungkook's track SEVEN

The words of the song were altered to "Weight of the world on your shoulders, you see my face and ease your mind" from the very beginning of the new version. The original lyrics were "Weight of the world on your shoulders, I kiss your waist and ease your mind." Similarly, the whole song was altered to fit into the children's theme of the Kidz Bop rendition of Jungkook's SEVEN (feat. Latto).

Even though there were only a handful of words changed in a few of the lyrics, it had a significant impact on the song's content. With the word "f*cking" having to be altered to "loving" in the radio rendition, the beginning of the chorus has been considered to be the most "NSFW." They went one step beyond the children's adaptation, and while it doesn't have the same punch, it makes sense.

For the unversed, Kidz Bop is an American children's music company that creates family-friendly covers of popular songs and associated media. The organization was structured to resemble a music brand. With more than 24 million CDs sold and 11 billion streams worldwide since 2001, KIDZ BOP has established itself as the leading music brand for children.

Meanwhile, fans and netizens reacted to the latest version by Kidz Bop and expressed their thoughts on Reddit as they joked about charting this new kids' version at No. 1 on the music charts.

Jungkook released his debut solo single SEVEN featuring the famous American rapper Latto on July 14, 2023, and went on to win the MTV Video Music Awards within less than two months of its release. The official music video features South Korean actress Han So-hee as its lead and Jungkook's love interest. The video and the song are about the BTS idol trying to plead with his lover to let him love her, as they had a lovers' spat previously.

The song became the fastest song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify on October 31, 2023, eclipsing Flowers by Miley Cyrus. In addition, the song also won the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), and many more.

In other news, Jungkook of BTS is currently serving in the South Korean military and graduated from his basic training on January 17, 2024. Both he and BTS member Park Jimin are deployed to the 5th Infantry Division.