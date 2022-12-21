“I am twitching rn”: Panera’s charged lemonade sparks hilarious reactions over high caffeine amount 

Panera found itself amidst a hilarious trolling session regarding a high amount of caffeine in its charged lemonades. Available in three distinct flavors, Strawberry Lemon Mint, Mango Yuzu Citrus, and Fuji Apple Cranberry, the charged lemonade debuted on the chain's menu this year in April.
Claimed to be 'the ultimate energy drink,' the charged lemonades also come with guarana and green coffee extracts. Priced at $3.99 (regular size), the caffeinated lemonade gives customers a high kick of caffeine, keeping them energized for longer hours.
Though as good as it may sound, the caffeinated lemonade has attracted some hilarious reactions on the internet. A user posted a picture of the drink saying it contained two times more caffeine than a double shot expresso and that they were twitching.
Panera's charged lemonade's nutritional content is available at their stores
It all started when a Panera customer, who goes by the username @sarahebaus on Tiktok, shared an explainer video of the chain's Mango Yuzu Citrus Charged Lemonade. She mentioned that the cold beverage contains 260 milligrams of caffeine, compared to an espresso which only has 63 milligrams of caffeine.
The customer claimed she works remotely from a Panera location and usually consumes the drink four to five times a day through the chain's free refill rules. The chain has not commented on anything regarding the video, but a spokesperson mentioned that the nutritional content for the charged drinks is posted as signage in stores, at drink dispensers, online, and on the drive-thru menu.
Following the Tiktok video, social media has been flooded with hilarious reactions about the drink, with users sharing their funny yet interesting takes on the matter.
Many users shared pictures of the dispensers with a sign displaying their nutritional value and caffeine content, just like a Panera spokesperson mentioned in his comment on the charged lemonades.
Some users shared how they would try the charged lemonades for the caffeine kick.
Some users shared hilarious takes on the whole matter, with some taking a sarcastic dig.
Some users pointed out that Panera's charged lemonades are not the only ones to be blamed, as customers are responsible for taking care of how much caffeine they consume daily.
Though it is evident that the charged lemonades contain a high amount of caffeine, the whole idea behind the drink was to make it 'the ultimate energy drink.' Whether it's a charged lemonade from Panera or an espresso from Starbucks, people are strictly advised not to overdo their caffeine intake.
Caffeine consumption heightens your alertness and energy levels for a while but also puts you at risk of heart attacks, breathing problems, and seizures when consumed in large amounts.