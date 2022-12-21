“I am twitching rn”: Panera’s charged lemonade sparks hilarious reactions over high caffeine amount 

Panera found itself amidst a hilarious trolling session regarding a high amount of caffeine in its charged lemonades. Available in three distinct flavors, Strawberry Lemon Mint, Mango Yuzu Citrus, and Fuji Apple Cranberry, the charged lemonade debuted on the chain's menu this year in April.

Claimed to be 'the ultimate energy drink,' the charged lemonades also come with guarana and green coffee extracts. Priced at $3.99 (regular size), the caffeinated lemonade gives customers a high kick of caffeine, keeping them energized for longer hours.

Though as good as it may sound, the caffeinated lemonade has attracted some hilarious reactions on the internet. A user posted a picture of the drink saying it contained two times more caffeine than a double shot expresso and that they were twitching.

My @aquaaafairy The trending Charged Up Lemonade from Panera… I AM TWITCHING RN. This shit has 2x more caffeine than a mf double shot expresso The trending Charged Up Lemonade from Panera… I AM TWITCHING RN. This shit has 2x more caffeine than a mf double shot expresso https://t.co/Vfd3mz6GP1

Panera's charged lemonade's nutritional content is available at their stores

It all started when a Panera customer, who goes by the username @sarahebaus on Tiktok, shared an explainer video of the chain's Mango Yuzu Citrus Charged Lemonade. She mentioned that the cold beverage contains 260 milligrams of caffeine, compared to an espresso which only has 63 milligrams of caffeine.

The customer claimed she works remotely from a Panera location and usually consumes the drink four to five times a day through the chain's free refill rules. The chain has not commented on anything regarding the video, but a spokesperson mentioned that the nutritional content for the charged drinks is posted as signage in stores, at drink dispensers, online, and on the drive-thru menu.

finegodmother @finegodmother somebody at panera gon end up getting sued somebody at panera gon end up getting sued 😩 https://t.co/0VKoRtpKW7

Following the Tiktok video, social media has been flooded with hilarious reactions about the drink, with users sharing their funny yet interesting takes on the matter.

Mr. Breakbeats and Minor Chords @ProsodiJ @finegodmother I have these often. The large is like 400mg of Caffeine. Have you moving like Ultra Instinct Goku by 8:37am @finegodmother I have these often. The large is like 400mg of Caffeine. Have you moving like Ultra Instinct Goku by 8:37am

Many users shared pictures of the dispensers with a sign displaying their nutritional value and caffeine content, just like a Panera spokesperson mentioned in his comment on the charged lemonades.

Some users shared how they would try the charged lemonades for the caffeine kick.

Shea @shea__lovely @finegodmother Yo, this sounds like drink I need 🤣 @finegodmother Yo, this sounds like drink I need 🤣

Some users shared hilarious takes on the whole matter, with some taking a sarcastic dig.

GumShoeshi @Shoeshi13 @finegodmother Mango Yuzu CHARGED Lemonade. What did you think it was charged with? A felony? @finegodmother Mango Yuzu CHARGED Lemonade. What did you think it was charged with? A felony? 😂

JJ James @JJJames_games @finegodmother She's disappointed that she didn't know, and others are disappointed for the same reason but different. "You mean I coulda been getting jacked for cheap on that goofy Tang stuff down at Bready's?" @finegodmother She's disappointed that she didn't know, and others are disappointed for the same reason but different. "You mean I coulda been getting jacked for cheap on that goofy Tang stuff down at Bready's?"

Some users pointed out that Panera's charged lemonades are not the only ones to be blamed, as customers are responsible for taking care of how much caffeine they consume daily.

Dec | Quick Resume Podcast @QuickResumePod



It just depends on the bean, roast and type of drink. But 4-5 of them a day is definitely not advisable either way lol @finegodmother I mean 260 is quite a lot but there a more caffeine rich drinks at Starbucks for example.It just depends on the bean, roast and type of drink. But 4-5 of them a day is definitely not advisable either way lol @finegodmother I mean 260 is quite a lot but there a more caffeine rich drinks at Starbucks for example.It just depends on the bean, roast and type of drink. But 4-5 of them a day is definitely not advisable either way lol https://t.co/FsM9wpq8c8

Shannon Breezy 🔜Adventure Club🔜ATLiens @Shannon_Breezy1 @finegodmother Most places make it easy to find the nutritional facts on their food & drinks. It’s really important to look this stuff up so you can be in control of what you are putting into your body and can make portion choices so you can still enjoy things without overdoing it. @finegodmother Most places make it easy to find the nutritional facts on their food & drinks. It’s really important to look this stuff up so you can be in control of what you are putting into your body and can make portion choices so you can still enjoy things without overdoing it.

Though it is evident that the charged lemonades contain a high amount of caffeine, the whole idea behind the drink was to make it 'the ultimate energy drink.' Whether it's a charged lemonade from Panera or an espresso from Starbucks, people are strictly advised not to overdo their caffeine intake.

Caffeine consumption heightens your alertness and energy levels for a while but also puts you at risk of heart attacks, breathing problems, and seizures when consumed in large amounts.

