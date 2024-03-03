'I've always said I love Lynch's Dune for what it got right' Dune 1984 directed by David Lynch loved by fans in the wake of the sequel release

Following in the footsteps of the series opener, Dune: Part Two looks set to emerge as a blockbuster even bigger than its predecessor. The Denis Villeneuve project is already being seen as an even better movie than the first iteration and has been particularly lauded by all corners of the internet.

Starring the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the latter sees a huge increase in screen time with respect to her role as Chani, something which was especially talked about by fans. Regardless, as the film continues to make its mark in the mainstream, fans have found time to revisit the 1984 Dune movie. Created by David Lynch, the Universal Pictures offering did not make a big mark at the box office and has largely been seen as a failure.

However, with the increased attention to the overall saga, fans have now found good things to say about the 1984 project. A recent Reddit thread on the r/dune subreddit saw a range of fans praise the movie for a variety of its elements.

David Lynch’s 1984 Dune receives praise from fans

Fans find new love for 1984 Dune. (Image via r/Dune, Reddit)

The original poster presented a personal take on the 1984 project. They claimed that while they had heard people praise the 1984 movie in the past, they themselves never had the opportunity to watch it on the big screen. Doing so on smaller screens led to them not joining the ‘cult-like’ group of people who liked the movie, which was largely met with disdain.

Regardless, based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, the older movie also had its positives, and portrayed the original story with quite some poise, according to the original poster. They claimed that while the movie was dealing with pacing issues which might have been a result of studio interference, the visual effects, scores, and the overall feel of the movie gave it a fitting vibe.

That was in itself down to the mysterious nature of the entire storyline. The take, despite being unpopular, was met positively by a range of fans. People rushed to talk about how the visuals in particular led to them falling in love with the overall saga. Additionally, fans talked about how the story in itself was very accurate and would have been even better to watch had it not been for the cuts made to it by the studio.

Fans in particular talked about what they described as a ‘psychedelic element’ of the movie, which, credit to Denis Villeneuve, is also very apparent in the new series.

Finally, just like the new series is being praised for representing its director’s take on the epic Dune saga, fans also talked about how the original movie did exactly that, but for David Lynch.

Hence, as the responses suggest, the 1984 film has found new love from fans despite it being largely viewed as a failure compared to the Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet-starring Dune series.