“I’ve felt how scary it is”: BTS’ V talks about his apprehension regarding living off people’s expectations in the group’s documentary’s recent ep

In a candid and introspective moment captured in the latest episode of BTS' documentary, V, aka Kim Taehyung, bared his soul about the overwhelming pressures accompanying his position as a global superstar. This revelation gave fans a rare glimpse into the emotional challenges faced by one of the world's most beloved artists.

Expand Tweet

In the release of the recent episodes (5 and 6) of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, V's vulnerability was captured by the fans from one of his dialogues that said,

"It feels empty, scary, and dark. I don't know how much further we should go."

This dialogue touched BTS ARMYs as it was an open representation of the daily struggles K-pop idols have to face. It represents the helplessness of almost all idols, no matter how popular they are. Fans reacted as overwhelmingly to this dialogue as well.

"Nobody knows how I feel hearing this," BTS' V wins hearts with his emotional transparency about the struggles of K-pop idols and the toll it takes on their mental health

The global success of BTS has catapulted each member into the spotlight, turning them into symbols of inspiration for millions around the world. However, V's confession sheds light on the less glamorous aspects of their journey, revealing the emotional struggles accompanying their meteoric rise.

Living under the constant scrutiny of fans, the media, and the entertainment industry, V shared his firsthand experience of the fear that stems from carrying the expectations of so many. V articulated the sentiment of the pressure to meet and exceed these expectations and how it can be a daunting and isolating experience.

This was also the first time BTS' Taehyung appeared to talk about his thoughts and experiences in the documentary and made ARMYs cry. V's struggle with depression hasn't been hidden from the world, and the revelation he made only seemed to overwhelm that thought.

"Tbh, I'm really afraid of being this position right now it feels empty scary and dark, I don't know how much we should go. I've felt how scary it is to live carrying people's expectations. My biggest desire is to see and be with ARMY forever I want to be an artist who can continue to give love for a long time."

Expand Tweet

Here, V admitted, providing an insight into the emotional toll of being an icon in the public eye. The emotional toll of fame is a recurring theme in the lives of celebrities, and V's openness allowed fans to connect with the human behind the idol. However, amidst the darkness, V admitted to finding solace and strength in the support of ARMYs.

He expressed his will to forever be with ARMYs, emphasizing the fans' impact on the members' lives. This reciprocal bond between BTS and ARMY has been a cornerstone of their success.

Below are some X (formerly Twitter) posts of how the fandom reacted to their beloved BTS member's vulnerability.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans get inspired by V's transparency (image via X/chxseforv)

Fans get inspired by V's transparency (image via X/taekookv123)

V's aspiration to be an artist who can continue to give love for a long time encapsulates his commitment to his craft and the people who have elevated him to international stardom. It reflects a desire to navigate the complexities of fame while staying true to the essence of what makes BTS and V resonate with their global audience.

This poignant moment from V serves as a powerful reminder that behind the glamour and success lies the humanity of the individuals who form the heart of the global group. It is a testament to their courage in sharing their vulnerabilities and acknowledging the challenges that come with being at the pinnacle of the music industry.

As BTS members continue to break barriers and redefine global stardom, their willingness to be transparent about their journey reinforces the authenticity that endears them to millions and billions worldwide.