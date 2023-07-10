"I've got 20 years to catch up with him": Tom Cruise reveals he wants to continue acting until he's Harrison Ford's age

In the world of Hollywood, where careers often rise and fall, Tom Cruise stands as a figure of unwavering dedication and passion for his craft. The iconic actor, known for his action-packed roles and penchant for performing his stunts, recently shared his desire to continue acting until he reaches the age of screen legend Harrison Ford.

The revelation came during the Australian premiere of his latest cinematic spectacle, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on July 3, 2023, which was also the actor's 61st birthday.

When asked by Andrew Hornery, a columnist for The Sydney Morning Herald, about plans of taking a break from acting, Cruise stated that he wants to continue in the acting field like Harrison Ford. He stated:

“Harrison Ford is a legend. I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him. I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

Besides aspiring to be like Harrison Ford, what else did Tom Cruise say at the Australian premiere?

The Mission: Impossible franchise, which debuted in 1996 with Cruise as Ethan Hunt, remains one of the most successful action series in film history.

The premier event for the franchise's latest installment was abuzz with excitement, as Cruise, along with co-stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Simon Pegg, graced Darling Harbour's International Convention Centre in Sydney.

In 2018, Cruise and Ford starred together in the film, Mission: Impossible - Fallout. The film was a critical and commercial success.

Despite the presence of homegrown favorite Margot Robbie promoting her film Barbie, the Mission: Impossible premiere still stole the spotlight, a testament to Cruise's enduring star power.

Cruise was also not spared a question regarding the popular Barbie vs. Oppenheimer debate that is currently raging, thanks to their upcoming releases. When asked which film he would be watching first, Cruise expressed his excitement for both.

"I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I'll see them opening weekend. Friday I'll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie."

Growing up immersed in the world of films screened on the big screen, Cruise also spoke about how he cherishes the communal and immersive experience that cinema offers to audiences:

"I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. That’s how I make them, and I like that experience; it’s immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important."

Tom Cruise's timeless impact on the silver screen

As the world eagerly awaits Cruise's next daring performance, it remains to be seen how he will navigate the demanding roles and challenges. However, if anyone can defy the odds and continue acting with the same vigor and passion well into their 80s, it's Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise's recent comments about his acting career make one thing clear - his remarkable journey is far from over. As he embarks on the next 20 years of his career, we can be assured that he will continue to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the silver screen for generations to come.

