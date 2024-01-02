"I will not stand for this rumor": Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe denies cheating on Jason Tartick With Zac Clark as NYE party photo surfaces

The Bachelor Nation has barely stepped into the new year, and drama involving Kaitlyn Bristowe is already unfolding. Kaitlyn Bristowe, the season 11 Bachelorette, found herself at the center of controversy after a New Year's Eve party at her Nashville home.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media, capturing Kaitlyn with her arm around Zac Clark, known from Bachelorette season 16. Fans quickly jumped to conclusions, speculating about a possible romance and linking it to Kaitlyn's previous breakup with Jason Tartick.

Responding to the rumors, Kaitlyn took to Instagram to set the record straight. In the comments section of @bachelornation.scoop, a fan account post, she declared,

“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening, and I will not stand for this rumor."

She expressed frustration with the negativity, urging followers to focus on more positive activities like donating blood. She wrote:

“Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs’ lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!”

Kaitlyn Bristowe shared a brief statement on Instagram about the hate she received

Kaitlyn Bestowe's Instagram post (Image via snip from Instagram/@kaitlynbestowe)

Later, in her Instagram Stories, Kaitlyn shared an extensive statement addressing the hate she received. She emphasized that social media perceptions don't define her. She criticized the bullying, calling for consequences for online hate.

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts,” she said.

The drama unfolded at Kaitlyn's New Year's Eve party, where Bachelor Nation members, including Blake Moynes and Zac Clark, gathered. After the video of Kaitlyn and Zac surfaced, speculations about their relationship circulated. Kaitlyn initially posted a cryptic quote about "messy authenticity over fake perfection" but later directly addressed the rumors.

Kaitlyn thanked her supporters and hinted at a more nuanced story, criticizing those who create false narratives on social media. Despite the drama, she did not explicitly mention Zac Clark's name.

Kaitlyn Bristowe faced online scrutiny before for her relationships

This isn’t Kaitlyn Bristowe’s first time navigating Bachelor Nation relationships. Having been engaged to Shawn Booth and later dating Jason Tartick, she faced online scrutiny before. Her engagement to Shawn Booth, which happened during her season as the Bachelorette, drew a lot of attention.

After a three-year relationship, they called it quits in 2018. Kaitlyn then found herself in a new romance with Jason Tartick, a contestant from Bachelorette season 14. However, their relationship hit a rough patch, leading to a breakup in the summer of 2023.

These experiences placed Kaitlyn Bristowe under the spotlight, and each of her relationships faced scrutiny from fans and the media. And now the Bachelor Nation drama got pretty wild at Kaitlyn Bristowe's New Year's Eve party. People saw a photo of her with Zac Clark, and suddenly, everyone thought they were dating.

It seems like drama follows Bachelor Nation into the new year, and fans eagerly await what happens next.