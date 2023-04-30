“I win everyday”: Stray Kids’ Felix reveals how he felt after BTS Jimin’s shoutout, fans get the best of both worlds

K-pop fans, especially the STAY and ARMY fandom, were once again in high spirits as Stray Kids’ Felix finally shared how he felt receiving BTS Jimin’s unexpected shoutout on PIXID. In an interview with Elle Korea released on Friday, April 28, the Case 143 singer was asked about the viral moment where the Like Crazy singer mentioned him.

Felix shared how meaningful it was for him, mentioning it was “surreal” and that he was “very surprised.” He added that he felt touched seeing Jimin taking his name.

For Stray Kids and BTS fans, this was the third time their worlds clashed. The first time was when Jimin sent a video message directly to Felix, telling him that he was taking a STAYARMY (a fan of both the groups) back home.

The second time was when the Caser 143 rapper replied by posting the Like Crazy dance challenge. The rapper’s ELLE Korea interview served as a cherry-on-the-cake for fans.

"This makes my arymystay heart so happy": Fans gush over Stray Kids’ Felix sharing his reaction to watching BTS Jimin’s PIXID video

Last month, BTS’ Jimin went viral after addressing Stray Kids’ Felix in his video with PIXID. Among the four ARMYs called for the PIXID game, one fan mentioned that although BTS was her first concert, she was, at the time, a Stray Kids fan. She also shared that her bais (favorite member) was Felix, aka Yong-bok.

At the end of the video, the Like Crazy singer told the Case 143 rapper that he wasn’t taking her from him, but bringing the fan back “home” for a bit. He also addressed the Stray Kids rapper with his Korean name, i.e. Yong-bok. The clip instantly went viral across the internet as fans loved the indirect interaction between the two idols.

In a recently released ELLE Korea Meme-terview, Felix talked about the backstories of many of his viral clips and memes. One of them included a much-talked about PIXID clip of Jimin mentioning him and doing the point choreography of MANIAC. Speaking about the clip, the Stray Kids rapper said:

“Jimin sunbaenim from BTS mentioned YONGBOK a while ago. It was surreal and I was very surprised. I was so touched at the fact that Jimin sunbaenim mentioned my name."

He added that his Like Crazy dance challenge was in response to the video, with the aim of sending good vibes to the singer:

"I wanted to send a message to say 'I've enjoyed the video' so I shot a dance cover of Like Crazy and posted it on TikTok to send out a positive answer. But, it was fun that he joked about 'taking STAY for a moment.'”

Fans, who gushed over the PIXID video and the Like Crazy dance video, couldn’t contain their excitement for Felix’s reaction as well. Some commented on how the reaction was “cute” and how the circle was now complete. Take a look at the reactions below:

nel \⁷ 🫠 @yoongibaragi_ finally being asked about jimin mentioning him in the pixid video!! he said he felt touched and honored and wanted to relay his gratefulness so he did the like crazy challenge 🫶🏻



my sweet baby chicks!! this makes my armystay heart so happy stray kids’ felixfinally being asked about jimin mentioning him in the pixid video!! he said he felt touched and honored and wanted to relay his gratefulness so he did the like crazy challenge 🫶🏻my sweet baby chicks!! this makes my armystay heart so happy stray kids’ felix 🐥 finally being asked about jimin mentioning him in the pixid video!! he said he felt touched and honored and wanted to relay his gratefulness so he did the like crazy challenge 🫶🏻my sweet baby chicks!! this makes my armystay heart so happy 😭😭😭 https://t.co/XDB0i43EhY

jk @RM_BTS_1994 The circle is now complete with Felix mentioning Jimin The circle is now complete with Felix mentioning Jimin 😂 https://t.co/F0IWpuqgId

amy ★⁵ @amywolfchan felix being such a fan of jimin and getting so excited and flustered about the interaction is so cute aw felix being such a fan of jimin and getting so excited and flustered about the interaction is so cute aw https://t.co/gREaFRLbZ1

🌑 𝐋𝐞𝐱𝐢 ✭⁵⭒๋♪ @namchanhyung ‍🩹

my bts/skz crumbs, Felix talking abt Jimin during his Elle interview‍🩹 my bts/skz crumbs, Felix talking abt Jimin during his Elle interview 😭❤️‍🩹https://t.co/qwx9GumQuf

l-a-i🥢★⁵ | kinda back to normal @vminsbtch like hearing jimin and seeing both in and felix on the same screen and the felix saying his name and obviously jimin saying his in the video like god like hearing jimin and seeing both in and felix on the same screen and the felix saying his name and obviously jimin saying his in the video like god https://t.co/glqUqegw4h

bb⌑ @BIB1BIBI JIMIN AND FELIX MY LITTLE PRECIOUS BABY CHICKS MY LOVES THE ONLY VALID PEOPLE ON THE PLANET I M LOVE U JIMIN AND FELIX MY LITTLE PRECIOUS BABY CHICKS MY LOVES THE ONLY VALID PEOPLE ON THE PLANET I M LOVE U https://t.co/8MD4S2Vro1

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan also mentioned BTS Jimin’s message for “Yong-bok” in his Chan’s Room episode on March 27, 2023. Addressing him as a “sunbaenim,” he shared that he wanted to get noticed by the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer too. While not in public, the BTS singer might know him personally since Bang Chan is one of Jung Kook’s '97 liner friends.

jk @RM_BTS_1994 Chan fangirling over Jimin doing the maniac choreo/mentioning Felix and saying he wants to get noticed too 🥹 Chan fangirling over Jimin doing the maniac choreo/mentioning Felix and saying he wants to get noticed too 🥹 https://t.co/8Uyx8mzbXG

In recent news, Stray Kids released an exciting, cryptic trailer announcing their comeback with full-length album 5-STAR, scheduled for release on June 2 at 1:00 pm KST.

