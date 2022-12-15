“I wonder whether our Jin hyung is training”: Jimin’s sweet message for BTS’ oldest member is touching ARMYs hearts

On December 15, 2022, Jimin posted an endearing message with a picture of him and Jin, which made fans very emotional.

Jin is the first member of BTS to enlist in South Korea’s mandatory military service that started on December 13. Following this, BTS members personally went to see him off and shared a couple of group pictures on their shared social media accounts.

However, not even two days after Jin's mandatory military conscription, Jimin took to Weverse to share with the fan community that he misses his "hyung" (older brother). He also changed his Weverse display picture to a selfie of him and Jin. The Filter singer wrote (as per Google Translate):

“I wonder whether our Jin hyung is training.”

Jimin's Weverse post for Jin makes ARMYs emotional

BTS' Jin began his mandatory military service at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province on December 13. As per the announcement made by him and BIG HIT MUSIC, ARMYs didn't visit the venue to see The Astronaut singer, but they waited online to get more updates on Jin and his joining process.

A few hours later, the BTS members posted a couple of group pictures posing together, hugging Jin, and patting his buzzcut head. The caption, as per Google Translate, says:

“Our hyung !! Go and come back safely!! Love you.”

The photos became a marker of a significant moment as it was the last group picture fans would be getting before members reconvene as a group in 2025 after all the members complete their military service.

Following this, ARMYs took to Twitter and Instagram to express their happiness and wish Jin good luck on his new journey. They trended with hashtags and posted sweet messages and videos for The Astronaut singer, counting the days till his return.

However, two days after Jin’s enlistment, Jimin took to Weverse to echo ARMY’s recurring thoughts and changed his display picture to an adorable picture of them.

His post sent Twitter into a frenzy, as fans took to social media to trend “Same Jimin,” “Jiminie,” “Seokjin,” and “Bring him back,” showing they miss BTS' oldest member as much as they miss Jimin.

This is the third time the Filter singer has changed his profile picture to Jin. On one of the earlier occasions, he changed his display picture to a stylish photo of The Astronaut singer, while another moment saw Jimin keeping a buzzcut selfie of Jin.

The official Youtube account of BTS also released a short video of the members seeing The Astronaut singer off at his military on-site. In the clip, members are seen hugging and patting Jin’s buzzcut head, huddling close for a group photo, and leaving thoughtful messages for the group’s oldest member.

According to an update from the military officials, Jin’s first meal as a soldier consisted of some yummy Korean delicacies, including chicken gomtang (soup), stir-fried pork, boiled egg potato taffy, and cabbage kimchi. He also had some milk and green grape juice.

Jin will be officially discharged on June 12, 2024, a day before the group’s 11th debut anniversary.

