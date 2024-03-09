Ice Spice’s look for Alexander Wang Spring 2024 campaign stuns the fans:" Most beautiful female pop star"

On March 8, 2024, Alexander Wang launched its Spring 2024 campaign, featuring Ice Spice. The rapper sported a bold black ensemble while posing on a bike.

New York-based label Alexander Wang shared some snippets from the campaign shoot, where Ice Spice was seen wearing a sheer dress, and a ginger wig that caught the eyeballs. Fans have shared several remarks regarding Ice Spice's look. One X user named @mr.teejay wrote:

Several other fans have shared their reactions in the comment section, which are etched below.

Netizens praised Ice Spice's look for Alexander Wang's Spring 2024 campaign

In public appearances, the Princess Diana rapper is spotted mostly in bold ensembles while her ginger hair creates a signature flair to her fashion statements. Talking about the ad campaign for Alexander Wang, Ice Spice told Variety:

"As an artist, I’m always challenging myself on how I can contribute to culture in a way that drives things forward, and Alexander Wang is a great vehicle for that with this incredibly bold and global campaign."

Meanwhile, designer Wang stated:

"Ice Spice is such a powerhouse, a cultural touchstone, and a breath of fresh air. Her unapologetic energy magnifies the sharp and austere sensuality of Spring 2024 and leans into our brand codes on a deeper level."

In the series of photographs from Wang's Spring collection, the first picture showcases Spice in black lingerie, layered with sheer fabric. This see-through black ensemble has the titular embellishment throughout the dress and the rapper poses with a tiny bag in her hand.

In another snap, Ice Spice poses on a bike which is decorated with sheer fabric, aligning with the theme. She has donned a black leather jacket, paired with knee-high boots.

In another picture, Ice was seen in a mini-dress, structured in a corset pattern. Keeping the signature flair on, this ensemble is crafted in see-through fabric.

Netizens praised Ice Spice's look at Alexander Wang's Spring 2024 campaign ( Image via @alexanderwangny/ Instagram)

Recently, Ice Spice made heads turn with her fashion statement as she arrived at the 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party. The rapper was spotted sitting next to Taylor Swift and the former donned a sheer mesh turtleneck in a black tint. Her curly hair complemented her attire.