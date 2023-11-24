Ice Spice x Chia Pet: Where to buy, prices, and all your need to know

American rapper Ice Spice has a surprising and delightful partnership, the chart-topping rapper, known for her bold style, is getting her very own Chia Pet. This announcement comes in collaboration with the renowned Chicago lifestyle brand Living Product, and fans can expect a unique terra cotta figurine that captures the essence of the Munch rapper.

The Chia Pet figurine features Ice Spice's distinctive orange Afro, serving as the perfect canvas for the iconic chia sprouts to grow and flourish. Fans can anticipate the sprouts taking one to two weeks to fully emerge from the rapper's signature hairstyle. The figurine also includes details such as her recognizable pink hoodie and a miniature replica of her $100,000 diamond chain, complete with a cartoon rendering of her face.

Ice Spice expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating,

"Like my lyrics say, 'I'm breakin' records and I'm breakin' news.' I'm not sure who stole whose look, but I'm into it and am very excited about this fun partnership. Chia Pet is an iconic brand with a dope jingle — so we have that in common."

JB Brode, founder and owner of Living Product, commended the rapper's manager, Tara, for her role in connecting the brands.

"It started as just an idea for a graphic, but we knew that the idea deserved its own moment, our guys at Pio Mio Studios executed our vision perfectly, and it tied everything together beautifully."

To add an extra layer of nostalgia and creativity, Pio Mio Studios crafted an old-school commercial to accompany the launch of the Ice Spice Chia Pet. The commercial, designed with a Munchkin-approved stamp of fun, brings the collaboration full circle, showcasing this unexpected partnership's unique and playful nature.

Ice Spice x Chia Pet: Price and where to buy

Ice Spice's limited edition Chia Pet, priced at $34.99, is now available for purchase on Chia.com and Amazon. Starting Friday, fans can also buy it on IceSpiceMusic.com. The quirky terra cotta figurine, featuring Spice's iconic orange Afro, pink hoodie, and diamond chain, ships in 1-2 weeks.

For added convenience, orders over $50.00 qualify for four interest-free installments through moneypay. Fans were advised to buy them early as the fan products always get sold out earlier.

Ice Spice, also known as Isis Naija Gaston, is an American rapper and songwriter born in 2000. She rose to fame in 2022 with the viral TikTok hit Munch (Feelin' U). Collaborating with artists like Lil Tjay, PinkPantheress, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift, she dropped her debut EP, Like...?, in 2023.

She was also nominated for the MTV Video Music Award and BMI Impact Award. The singer was praised for her relaxed style and dubbed "rap's new princess" by The New York Times and Billboard.