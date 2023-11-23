What is a Chia pet? How to buy, price and all about the latest Ice Spice collage

Ice Spice, also known as Isis Naija Gaston, is teaming up with a lifestyle brand, Living Product, to bring her Chia Pet to the public. The product is scheduled to be released on November 24, 2023, and will be available through Amazon, chia.com, and icespicemusic.com.

According to Chia.com, Chia Pet refers to popular American icons featuring styled terracotta figurines that can be used to grow chia seeds, also known as Salvia hispanica. The chia sprouts grow in a few weeks, and they look like animal fur or hair. The news of Isis and Chia Pet's collaboration was also announced through the latter's official Instagram page with a picture of the product.

According to Complex, Isis expressed her happiness regarding the collaboration in a statement which reads:

"Like my lyrics say, 'I'm breakin' records and I'm breakin' news.' I'm not sure who stole whose look, but I'm into it and am very excited about this fun partnership. Chia Pet is an iconic brand with a dope jingle – so we have that in common."

Ice Spice Chia Pet will be released on different websites

Isis is bringing a Chia Pet as part of her collaboration with Living Product, a lifestyle brand from Chicago. According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper's Chia Pet has sprouts emerging from her hair and wears a pink hoodie alongside her signature diamond chain. The orange Afro has also been added as the base of the product.

Indy100 News reported that the product will be accessible to the public from November 24, 2023, through Amazon.com, Chia.com, and icespicemusic.com at an affordable price of $34.99.

Owner and founder of Living Product, JB Brode, also addressed their collaboration with Ice Spice and said that the company's manager, Tara, is the mastermind behind the product's design. He added that the idea initially started in the form of a graphic, and they spoke to the rapper's team.

"It's been a very educational process for us and we are so happy to see it come to life. The commercial really brought it full circle for us. Our guys at Pio Mio Studios executed our vision perfectly and it tied everything together beautifully," JB Brode said.

The product description on Chia's official website states that it features the "iconic style" of Isis. It continues:

"The Ice Spice Chia Pet comes with one packet of Chia seeds good for three plantings, a convenient plastic dip tray, and planting and care instructions for chart-topping growth within two weeks."

Ice Spice is joining Doja Cat on The Scarlet Tour

Ice Spice has recently joined Doja Cat's latest tour, The Scarlet Tour. According to HotNewHipHop, Isis and Doja would perform together at places such as Brooklyn, Boston, and Toronto.

The tour is schеdulеd to еnd on Dеcеmbеr 13, 2023, at thе Unitеd Cеntеr in Chicago. The first show was held on October 31 at thе Chasе Cеntеr in San Francisco.