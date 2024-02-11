Taylor Swift opts for Erin Andrews' apparel line in $1512 Super Bowl fit

Taylor Swift once again rolled in at a Kansas City Chiefs game with some impressive fashion. She again wore the fashion of NFL icon Erin Andrews. The bomber jacket, which goes for $140, made its way into Swift's fit for the biggest game of the entire season.

All told, the Instagram account devoted to detailing the artist's outfits and what they're ultimately worth, claimed that her outfit was worth over $1500.

Leave it to Swift to show up in complete and utter style and steal the show at the biggest sporting event in the world this year.

Erin Andrews previously freaked out over Taylor Swift modeling her jacket in September

This is not the first time Taylor Swift has modeled Erin Andrews' work. The NFL personality turned fashionista was marveled by the first time the pop superstar wore her work.

Taylor Swift showed up in stellar fashion for the Super Bowl

In fact, the first time may have completely changed her business, as she said to Seth Meyers:

“We restocked. As soon as she wore, I saw it, I started screaming and freaking out and singing all my favourite Swiftie songs. And then we restocked and sold out. Thank you, thank you Taylor Swift.”

One can only imagine how her work being shown off by the most famous person in the entire world will impact fans who are watching the Super Bowl, of all events. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are playing, but Swift might be the star of the show.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce arrived in style as well

Style, which is also the name of one of Taylor Swift's most popular songs of all time, is not something restricted to the artist in her outfits. NFL players know how to dress as well, and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are living proof.

The duo, which are the most prolific pass-catching duo in NFL Playoff history, arrived in style for the game today. The Super Bowl has all the eyes, and their outfits showed that they understand the magnitude of that.

Mahomes was decked in a fabulous suit, while his tight end and Swift's boyfriend showed up in some impressive Louis Vuitton. The stars, which includes Ice Spice and Jason Kelce, are out in full force for the game.