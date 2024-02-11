WATCH: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce arrive at Allegiant Stadium in style with $6100 Louis Vuitton accessories

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have upped their style game for their Super Bowl 58 appearance on Sunday. The two stars have led the Kansas City Chiefs through another successful season, creating history as they arrive at the Allegiant Stadium for the big clash.

Of course, Mahomes and Kelce have stellar gameday fits, usually accessorizing with fancy bags and shoes. Dressed in a shiny all-black fit, Kelce arrived at the stadium as he showed off a Louis Vuitton Damier Infini Porte-Documents Jour Briefcase, which costs around $2,500.

Patrick Mahomes seemed to opt for a more formal approach, showing up in a suit. Wearing sunglasses, the star quarterback also opted for an all-black fit. That being said, the common factor in their outfits was Louis Vuitton.

Mahomes chose the Louis Vuitton x Nigo Backpack Multipocket for $3,600.

Can Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce win another Super Bowl?

Facing the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, this is a chance for Mahomes and Kelce to bag their third Super Bowl. Furthermore, they will also secure a rare back-to-back win.

Celebrities and analysts continue to make their picks, with Meek Mill, Anthony Hill, Roy Keane and Travis Scott rooting for the Chiefs.

Mark Cuban, who owns the Dallas Mavericks, also hopes the Chiefs win another title.