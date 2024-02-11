8 celebrities drop Super Bowl 58 predictions for Patrick Mahomes-Brock Purdy clash ft. Travis Scott's no brainer pick

Super Bowl 58 will see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. This is a rematch of Super Bowl 54, which saw Kansas City winning over San Francisco.

Both teams took different paths to this game as the Chiefs started their journey in the AFC wild-card round. San Francisco was the No. 1 seed in the NFC, playing just the divisional round and conference championship games. There have been differing opinions regarding who will win the Lombardi Trophy this time.

This article will explore eight celebrities who shared their picks, including a "no-brainer" pick.

Eight Celebrities and their Super Bowl 58 predictions

Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott

The award-winning rapper feels the Chiefs are going back-to-back. Travis Kelce said:

"You can never bet against Travis' ever in your life."

Meek Mill

Rapper Meek Mill

The Philadephia-born is also rooting for Kansas City in Super Bowl 58 because of the narrative that features pop superstar Taylor Swift:

Roy Keane

Former soccer star Roy Keane

The legendary footballer is a 49ers fan but expects the Chiefs to pull out the win.

"I've gone against the Chiefs the last couple games and it has backfired on me. I'm a 49ers fan but I think the Chiefs [will win] with their world class players and great coach. As a 49ers fan I'd love to see them win it but I'm going with the Chiefs." - Roy Keane

Mark Cuban

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban knows a thing about winning a championship, as the Dallas Mavericks won an NBA title in 2011. Regarding this big-time game, Cuban expects the Chiefs to win big in the Super Bowl.

“I got the Chiefs. Mahomes is rolling. I think the Chiefs defense is good enough to get the stops they need." - Mark Cuban

Anthony Hill

Grey's Anatomy actor Anthony Hill is from Kansas City and is backing his hometown team.

“Our weapons on offense, defense, and special teams are finally clicking together as a unit. And rest assured some of that Mahomes magic will make an appearance in Vegas. Never count out #15.” - Anthony Hill

Drake

Canadian rapper Drake

Drake put up a $1.15 million bet on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 58 as fans noted the infamous "Drake Curse."

The "Drake Curse" is a widespread notion on the Internet. It is believed that any athlete or franchise who receives support from the rapper will lose the sporting event they're in. If the curse is true, it's good news for 49ers fans.

Bayley (WWE)

The WWE Grand Slam is one of the rare celebrities who is going against the grain and taking Brock Purdy and her beloved 49ers.

San Francisco Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle is a huge WWE fan and was presented a championship belt by Bayley last year.

Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors HC Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr has five NBA championships as a player and four more as the Golden State Warriors head coach. He made his Super Bowl 58 pick known at a press conference following a game.

