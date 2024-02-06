Who is George Kittle and what was his response to The Rock taking over Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania spot?

George Kittle is one of the many fans who expressed their thoughts regarding who should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes or The Rock. However, George is not just any wrestling fan, as he also has his own fanbase.

George Kittle plays as a Tight end for the San Francisco 49ers team in the National Football League and is set to compete in the Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs this year. Some of his fans in the Stamford-based company include Roman Reigns, The Usos, Naomi, and Bayley, who have shared their support for George throughout the years.

Despite the Super Bowl this Sunday, the five-time Pro Bowler still used his time on the SB Opening Night to discuss whether Cody Rhodes or The Rock should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The football player stated that although he was a big fan of Rhodes, he was indebted to Dwayne Johnson, as The Brahma Bull gave him the nickname "The People's Tight End."

George then proposed a scenario he found online, wherein Roman and Cody Rhodes will face each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All while The Great One will be a match referee.

“Everyone's talking about ‘We want Cody.' Or it's Roman and The Rock... Honestly my dream would it to be like kind of a setup. I saw this online, Roman shows up, signs a contract. Cody's on the other side. The Rock referees. Wouldn't that be fun and special? Let's make it fun and interesting. Now, it's not my own idea, but I thought it was really cool," George Kittle said.

Whether the Stamford-based promotion considers George's proposition for a match between The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare remains to be seen.

What was the latest involvement George Kittle had in WWE?

George Kittle with WWE personalities Stone Cold Steve Austin (left) and Bayley (right)

The San Francisco 49ers's George Kittle has expressed his passion and admiration for wrestling several times. There were times when he would be spotted backstage, sometimes he would be seen watching on the front row, and there were even times when he would get involved in the action.

His most recent involvement with WWE was at WrestleMania 39. He was with his wife, Claire Kittle, in the audience when Pat McAfee arrived as The Miz's surprise opponent. While The A-Lister was competing, he told George to shut up, who got mad and jumped the barricade to attack The Miz by delivering a Clothesline. He celebrated Pat's win in the ring after the short match.

How did Triple H react to George Kittle's suggestion on Cody Rhodes and The Rock's direction for WrestleMania 40?

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took notice of George Kittle's comments and acknowledged that the latter knew what was up, giving wrestling fans a vague clue about what would truly occur at WrestleMania 40.

You can check out The Game's tweet below:

It remains to be seen whether Cody Rhodes or The Rock will go on to the main event of WrestleMania 40 with Roman Reigns.

