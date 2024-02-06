Triple H reacts to unique idea about The Rock at WrestleMania with Roman Reigns facing Cody Rhodes in first positive hint

Triple H's reaction to a theory about Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania has given fans a positive hint.

The saga of who gets to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 between The Rock and Cody Rhodes has seen the WWE Universe answer vocally and almost entirely in favor of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match winner. However, there's no guarantee Rhodes will end up getting the opportunity. Triple H has responded to a unique theory, thereby giving fans their first ray of hope since Johnson's arrival.

George Kittle of the NFL has now spoken up about the match at WrestleMania, given how much it has become the topic of conversation. He said he wanted to talk about it and saw the fans asking for Cody Rhodes.

Kittle was a fan, but he also liked The Rock. He said he'd like to see Cody Rhodes wrestle Roman Reigns but have The Rock referee, making for an interesting moment.

"Roman shows up, signs a contract, Cody's on the other side, The Rock referees. Wouldn't that be fun and special? Let's make it fun and interesting. That was not my idea but I thought it was really cool."

Triple H saw the comments and retweeted them, giving fans the hope they have been looking for.

He said that Kittle knew what he was talking about, and this appeared to be the first positive hint that Cody's match against Reigns is not completely gone at this time.

"The People’s Tight End knows what’s up…" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Triple H may make changes even if The Rock is "100% performing" at WrestleMania

Ultimately, the creative power in WWE is in the hands of Triple H. Endeavor has shown faith in him. Although there are reports of The Rock's performance at WrestleMania being locked down, he could always make some changes.

It remains to be seen what he decides, even if it is The Rock refereeing or Cody Rhodes being added in a triple-threat match.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE