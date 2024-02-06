George Kittle has perfect idea to settle Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 drama

George Kittle might be preparing for the Super Bowl but has his eye on the WrestleMania 40 drama involving The Rock, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

It was Rhodes who was billed up as the one who would be "finishing the story" and honoring his father, Dusty, who never won the wrestling crown. Instead, much to the widespread dismay of wrestling fans, Cody Rhodes has been jettisoned for The Rock, who will now take on Roman Reigns.

As a keen wrestling fan, George Kittle has a solution to the problem. He thinks that Dwayne Johnson should come in as the referee for the contest between Rhodes and Roman. Acknowleding that it was not his original idea, he said,

“Everyone's talking about ‘We want Cody.' Or it's Roman and The Rock... Honestly my dream would it to be like kind of a setup. I saw this online, Roman shows up, signs a contract. Cody's on the other side. The Rock referees."

The San Francisco 49ers star thought that it would be fun and engaging to do so:

"Wouldn't that be fun and special? Let's make it fun and interesting. Now, it's not my own idea, but I thought it was really cool.”

George Kittle not the only one saying The Rock replacing Cody Rhodes to fight Roman Reigns is not ideal

For years, wrestling fans have wanted The Rock back in the arena. He's one of the most popular figures of all time and has successfully established himself as the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

However, few thought that this is the way he would return. Followers of the sport think that Cody Rhodes has been hard done by and deserves a shot at Roman Reigns.

The sentiment was widely clear across social media, with half a million dislikes in record time. In fact, more than 10 percent of the viewers had a negative view of the video.

Hence, George Kittle talking about WrestleMania 40 even with a Super Bowl to play is not surprising. The wrestling community is in a limbo, and there is a wide sense that they need to fix the mess they have got themselves in.

WWE is certainly capable of pulling that off given that they are the masters of creating narratives. But if they cannot come up with anything to placate fans, following the San Francisco 49ers tight end's advice might not be the worst idea.