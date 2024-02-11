NFL fans think that Brock Purdy might win his first Super Bowl ring after rapper Drake placed a $1.15 million bet favoring the Kansas City Chiefs to win the championship. It is a tough match to call because the first seed in the NFC are facing the reigning Super Bowl champions.

But the rapper said that he does not believe that betting against the 'Swifties' is a wise move (a reference to Taylor Swift dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce). And he has put more than a million dollars of his money to prove he means what he says.

But popular internet folklore tells us that the people and teams Drake ends up supporting often lose. Some examples of them are him backing the likes of Israel Adesanya and Conor McGregor only for them to lose their matchups. In football, the one time he bet big on Alabama, generally a favorite under Nick Saban, they lost the National Championship to Clemson.

And fans were sure that this portends Brock Purdy leading the San Francisco 4ers to victory. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to air their feelings. Here is a collection of some of the responses on the social media platform.

Brock Purdy should remain wary as Patrick Mahomes is the one person who could overcome a Drake curse

Nobody needs to tell Brock Purdy that this Super Bowl is the biggest challenge of his career. He is going up against a two-time MVP in the championship game, who has led the Chiefs to success of dynastic proportions.

He knows there are analysts on the sidelines waiting for him to slip up so that they can crow that he is not all that special and is merely a 'game manager' as Cam Newton dismissively said. But if indeed he felt like relaxing after Drake bet money on the Chiefs to win the game, he should remember that Patrick Mahomes is the master of breaking curses.

Last year, he was the regular season MVP and no one had won the Super Bowl since Kurt Warner after securing that honor. He won last year to break that curse and succeeding where the likes of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady had failed. Then there was the Rocky curse of teams losing if anyone put their jersey on the statue of the character in Philadelphia. Yet, he still prevailed over the Eagles.

If anyboday can outrun a potential Drake curse, it is Patrick Mahomes. Brock Purdy will have to play out of his skin to win the game and make the rapper lose his bet.