NFL blares Taylor Swift music at 2024 NFL fan experience in Las Vegas ahead of Mahomes-Purdy Super Bowl 58 showdown

Taylor Swift's availability to watch the Super Bowl in person is a bit of a question mark. However, the pop superstar has already made somewhat of an appearance at the event in the form of her music. While walking through the massive NFL fan experience at Super Bowl 58, Sportskeeda noticed that the event's sound system blared a Taylor Swift song for the sea of people to hear.

The song was "Blank Space," one of her most famous singles. The song is essentially a decade old, having been released in 2014. However, the NFL decided it was appropriate to use the song at the event on a set list playing mostly trendy music from recent years.

The music selection comes at a time when the pop superstar is perhaps more involved with the league than at any point in her life. Dating Travis Kelce and appearing in games to watch her boyfriend and cheer on the Chiefs indicates that the star is a fan and most would agree the game is a fan of her.

What is the 2024 Super Bowl fan experience?

Fan stands in front of Mahomes-Purdy display at NFL experience in Las Vegas

Every year, the league puts on an event at the city hosting the Big Game that lasts for just a handful of days. At the event, fans can look at various displays and see players up close and personal. Some names at just one of the days this year were Packers running back Aaron Jones, Rams running back Kyren Williams, and former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

The event ran the entire week leading up to the Super Bowl, opening up the day after the Pro Bowl and running through the day before the Super Bowl. The bigger guests come later in the week with Friday and Saturday looming large with close to two dozen players from various teams making an appearance, even quarterbacks.

CJ Stroud and Jordan Love were set to make appearances, per the schedule provided on the NFLOne app.

With the event now nearly concluded, all that's left on the NFL calendar before transitioning to next season is the Big Game. Will it be Brock Purdy and 49ers fans celebrating on Monday? Or will Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Chiefs fans get to spend the next several months celebrating their achievement?