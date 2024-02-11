"Did I just watch Jason Kelce meet Ice Spice": Viral video of Eagles star meeting Taylor Swift's friend in Super Bowl suite catches fans by surprise

Jason Kelce has a connection to Taylor Swift through his brother. Swift has a connection to Ice Spice via her remix of Karma that released last year as part of the final rollout of the Midnights album, which eventually won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Those two do not have connections to the other, though. Kelce knows Swift, but he does not know Ice Spice. The same is true for the rapper. That seemed to end on Sunday, as the two were right there with Swift and clearly met.

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of all year, and it's the time for massive celebrities to come around. However, these three are likely there for one specific reason.

Travis Kelce is Swift's boyfriend and Kelce's brother, so both Swift and Kelce are there for him and it's likely that Ice Spice accompanied her to the big game to also support the tight end.

Regardless, it's an unorthodox pairing of three admittedly iconic people, and it had NFL fans reacting to the meeting.

Fans can't believe the Philadelphia Eagles center got to link up with not only Swift but Ice Spice as well. That's just the world anyone around Travis Kelce gets to live in these days.

Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift are cheering for Travis

While some celebrities that attend the Super Bowl are neutral fans, this pair is anything but. Both Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift will more than likely not be shy about their allegiances when the game kicks off.

Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift support Travis Kelce

While Kelce is an Eagle and his allegiance is there, he always supports Travis when they're not playing his team. He went to Buffalo to cheer him on against the Buffalo Bills.

Swift, of course, is becoming a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan as well. Her allegiance is to her boyfriend, and she's been seen having a lot of reactions to what has happened in previous games, and more of the same can be expected in the biggest game of her new fandom.