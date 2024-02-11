WATCH: Taylor Swift arrives to support Travis Kelce with Mama Swift, Blake Lively and Ice Spice in tow

Taylor Swift traveled over 5000 miles to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The pop megastar was in Japan for her Eras Tour concert, leaving her appearance at the big game under debate. The singer performed in Tokyo on Saturday, Feb. 10, before traveling to the U.S. immediately after.

However, Swift landed in Las Vegas well in time, showing up to the NFL championship game alongside actress Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice and designer Ashley Avignone. Swift's mom, Andrea Swift, is also in attendance.

Swift entered the suite booked for them, greeting and embracing Jason Kelce first. In a short clip shared by fans, Swift also seemed to introduce Jason to Ice Spice.

The Chiefs have an impressive 9-3 record with Taylor Swift in attendance

Having attended 12 games for the Chiefs, they have won nine times. A few fans even consider Swift Travis Kelce's lucky charm, hoping she would help the team win another Super Bowl.

Others, however, have wondered if Swift's appearance at the games has distracted the team, especially Kelce.

In a recent interview, Chiefs coach Andy Reid defended Swift and said there had been no distraction on their part.

“Listen, it’s a tribute to how she’s handled it, how Kelce has handled it. It hasn’t been a distraction, so there haven’t been any problems with it. She’s a good girl,” Andy Reid said, “She loves the game, and obviously loves Kelce. So I’m happy for both of them.”

Swift's appearance at the Chiefs games has come full circle since the first game against the Chicago Bears in September.