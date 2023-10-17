Erin Andrews says she started “screaming and freaking out” after Taylor Swift rocked her $112 jacket to Travis Kelce's Chiefs-Broncos game

Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game on Sunday. The world-renowned pop star wore a striking red jacket, which instantly went viral.

Later, news came out that Erin Andrews sent the "Evermore" singer a few items from her WEAR by Erin Andrews clothing line. The NFL broadcaster hoped that Swift would wear the Chiefs merch in the future. But she did not have to wait for too long, as the 12-time Grammy winner donned a red Kansas City Chiefs jacket very recently.

The windbreaker retails for $112 and proudly displays patches and logos of the team. When Andrews got to know that Swift donned the item to the game, she could not believe her eyes. She said on "Late Night with Seth Meyers":

“We restocked. As soon as she wore, I saw it, I started screaming and freaking out and singing all my favourite Swiftie songs. And then we restocked and sold out. Thank you, thank you Taylor Swift.”

She was grateful to the singer for helping to stock out the jacket.

Erin Andrews at the helm of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged romantic connection

Erin Andrews, a seasoned NFL sideline reporter with a knack for connections, seems to have played a role in sparking the alleged romantic interest between pop sensation Taylor Swift and football star Travis Kelce.

During the summer months, Andrews, along with her podcast co-host Charissa Thompson, playfully hinted on their show that Swift should consider giving their mutual friend Kelce a shot at romance.

To the delight of fans and the hosts themselves, just a few months after this lighthearted matchmaking attempt, Swift and Kelce have been spotted together at various public events.

Andrews, in good humor, dubbed herself the "new Bumble" – a nod to the dating app – playfully acknowledging her possible influence in bringing the pair together. This delightful connection between the sports world and pop culture continues to capture the attention and imagination of fans, making Andrews' matchmaking antics a lighthearted highlight in the realm of celebrity relationships.