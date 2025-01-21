“Iconic toddler move” — JD Vance’s daughter Mirabel steals the show at her father’s swearing-in ceremony with ‘bluey bandages’ on her fingers

As JD Vance was sworn in as the Vice President of the country, it was his 3-year-old daughter, Mirabel Vance who went viral. As the toddler donned a red coat, social media users could not help but notice the multiple “bluey bandages” on her fingers.

Expand Tweet

Several social media users shared the images of Mirabel from the inauguration ceremony held on Monday, January 20, 2025, and it was “adorable,” and “an iconic toddler move.” An X user, @emzanotti, posted a comment:

“JD Vance’s daughter covering herself with bandaids just ahead of an important event is an iconic toddler move.”

JD Vance's daughter goes viral for her bluey bandages on her fingers: Details and social media users' reactions explored. (Image via X)

Others also commented on the same post and said:

“The best thing about the entire ceremony was the Vances. Seeing little children huddled around their dad as he took the oath is a powerful image. Also always a treat to see the way Mrs. Vance looks at her husband during these events,” wrote one social media user.

“I couldn't stop laughing. Every parent with a toddler has been through that phase,” added another.

“She knew it was an important event and wanted to be dressed up. Lol I love it,” wrote one more X user.

“Bandaids plus a chic little coat,” exclaimed another.

On the other hand, several others also commented speculating that either the toddler bites her nails often, which the parents are trying to control, or she might have touched something hot.

“Guessing she touched something hot,” commented one social media user.

“…or they are trying get her to stop biting her nails,” added another X user.

“I thought I saw her sucking her thumb in another photo. Mom may have put them there to stop her. Doesn't appear to have worked,” read another comment.

For the unversed, JD Vance married Usha Chilukuri in 2014, after the duo met in Yale Law School. The duo share three kids, Ewan, who was born in 2014, Vivek, who was born in 2020 and Mirabel, the youngest, born in 2021.

Expand Tweet

JD Vance’s wife, Usha Vance’s reaction to seeing her husband taking an oath goes viral: More details revealed as Trump praises the US Second Lady

A heartwarming video of Usha Vance, wife of U.S. Senator JD Vance, has been making waves on social media. In the clip, Usha is seen beaming with pride as she watches her husband take the oath on the Bible. Dressed in pink, Usha can be seen holding their daughter, as she smiles lovingly throughout the swearing-in ceremony.

Furthermore, the Vances remained the center of attraction at the swearing in ceremony held on January 20, 2025, at the West Lawn of the Capitol, as Donald Trump was all praises for JD Vance’s wife. Stating how he feels that Usha is “smarter” than the Vice President, Donald Trump said:

“I have watched JD over a period of time. I endorsed him in Ohio. He was a great senator and a very, very smart one. The only one smarter is his wife. I would have chosen her but somehow the line of succession didn’t work that way, right? She is great and he is great. This a great, beautiful couple and an unbelievable career.”

Expand Tweet

As Donald Trump and JD Vance were sworn in and became United States of America’s new President and Vice President, the inauguration ceremony was attended by many, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elon Musk, and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, apart from other celebrities like Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Dana White, Carrie Underwood and many more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback