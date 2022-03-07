Idina Menzel responds as viral video of Ukrainian girl singing 'Let it go' wins hearts worldwide

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues to escalate, a video of a young Ukrainian girl singing the hit Disney song Let It Go, while seeking refuge in Kyiv, has gone viral.

On Sunday, Idina Menzel, who sang the hit song from the animated film Frozen and voiced the protagonist, took to Twitter to show her support for Amelia, the girl in the video.

Menzel, a Jew of Russian and Eastern-European descent, responded to the heart-touching rendition of her song by tweeting:

"We see you. We really, really see you."

"Even men couldn't hold back the tears" as Amelia sang Let It Go

The heartwarming viral video was first posted to Facebook on Thursday by Marta Smekhova. The original post containing the video, which was filmed with the permission of the girl's mother, had been shared 105k times and had over 2.7 million views at the time of writing this article.

Amelia's rendition of Let It Go, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and reached number five on the Billboard Hot 100, has since been shared on various social media platforms and has racked up million and millions of views everywhere.

According to the caption of the video, Smekhova came across Amelia, whose age is unknown, while visiting a bomb shelter. Amelia, who likes painting and dreams of singing in front of a large audience, was encouraged by Smekhova to sing for the people seeking shelter in the bunker.

Amelia singing a rendition of Let It Go (Image via Marta Smekhova/Facebook)

The caption of the original post read:

"From the first word in the [bomb shelter] came complete silence... everyone put their business aside and listen[ed] to a song by this girl who was just beaming light... even men couldn't hold back the tears."

Smekhova further added:

"I showed this video to people in different cities of Ukraine, it was seen by foreigners in different parts of the world! Amelia, your singing left no one indifferent!"

People inside the shelter recording and listening to Amelia as she sings (Image via Marta Smekhova/Facebook)

People inside the bunker were seen surrounding Amelia, as some of them recorded her singing on their phones. At the end of the video, the crowd was shown to be cheering and applauding for the little girl.

