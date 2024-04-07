"Idols are also human and feel hardships": NCT DREAM's Renjun hits back at sasaeng on Bubble

NCT member Renjun recently clapped back at an anti-fan for their hateful and disrespectful comments towards K-pop idols. On the social media platform, Bubble, a reported sasaeng fan sent him a message about how easy it was for idols to make money. They also alleged that idols did not have "passion like the previous generation."

Renjun rushed to social media to defend himself and the entire K-pop community. He urged the individuals not to waste time and to learn how to be calm.

"Idols are also human and feel hardships," he said.

The news came to light on April 7, 2024, and X user @kchartsmaster posted about the same on social media. Fans came together to support the NCT star and expressed pride over his response.

"If you have something to say talk to my lawyer": NCT's Renjun responds to sasaeng's comment

Sasaengs, obsessive fans in the world of K-pop, are often seen engaging in extreme behaviors including stalking, invading idols' space, hacking personal information, and even causing physical harm. While their intentions may stem from an intense love for their idols, their actions have serious consequences.

These individuals also often comment about idols on social media platforms. These comments range from invasive questions about their personal lives to threats and harassment.

K-pop idols often refrain from responding or paying attention to these individuals' actions. However, in a recent development, NCT DREAM's Renjun decided to take matters into his own hands and respond to an anti-fan who criticized idols' live shows and stated that they did not have "passion like the previous generation."

Translated to English by @kchartsmaster, they said on Bubble:

“It has become so easy for idols to live. They make money according to their looks, they date according to their looks.”

Renjun did not ignore this comment and asked the individual to speak to his lawyer. He expressed his frustration and addressed individuals who hide behind anonymity to make negative comments and judge him and other K-pop idols in the industry. He emphasized that idols, like himself, are human and experience hardships, urging others not to judge them.

He also emphasized the importance of hard work and perseverance in achieving one's dreams, suggesting that financial success will eventually follow. Renjun tried to inculcate positivity into his comment by encouraging people to live their lives and not waste time on negativity or anger directed towards others.

"Don’t hide and type like a rat. If you have something to say talk to my lawyer. Contact this person and say what you want to say. Idols are also human and feel hardships! Are you judging me by trying to live within a schedule that doesn't work out that well? Of course, what is shown should be pretty and beautiful," he said.

He continued:

"If you chase your dreams hard, money will eventually follow. Are there any jobs in the world that don't make money? Let's live our lives properly. Don't waste time. If you have time, learn how to calm down and be calm. Don't take out your anger on people who you don't know."

Despite efforts by management agencies and fan communities to curb sasaeng behavior, it remains a persistent issue in the K-pop industry. Such comments have a massive impact on idols' well-being, and fans rushed to support Renjun when he took to social media to respond to an anti-fan's comment.

Currently, the artist's group NCT DREAM is busy promoting their latest album, DREAM( )SCAPE, which released on March 25, 2024. They appeared on various music shows like MBC, KBS WORLD, M-net, and more and performed the title song of the album, Smoothie.