"If they die, so be it": Florida mom Karyn Parrish accused of allegedly encouraging child to beat younger sibling with belt

28-year-old Karyn Parrish from Florida allegedly abused her young child both physically and mentally. She has also been accused of reportedly directing one of her other children to hit the other with a belt. Parrish was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of felony child abuse.

Authorities are yet to reveal information regarding the victim's identity, including their gender and exact age. However, police obtained videos capturing some instances of the alleged abuse by Parrish. As per Law&Cime, a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office stated that in one of the videos, she was heard saying:

"If they die, so be it."

Florida mother Karyn Parrish accused of allegedly abusing her child

On Tuesday, February 20, authorities took Karyn Parrish into custody for allegedly abusing her minor child. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officers went through Karyn's cell phone and discovered some disturbing videos, as per Fox 13. In the clips, she was reportedly seen abusing her young child. In one of the videos, she was heard laughing as she said:

"Hit harder. Hit hard, baby. Beat the crap out of the sly devil."

As per Law&Crime, while referring to the disturbing videos found on the phone, the affidavit mentioned:

"Detectives discovered videos on Parrish’s phone in which she directed one of her children to strike their sibling (the victim) with a belt."

The case came to light after an unidentified individual made a 911 call requesting a welfare check. This prompted officers to respond to Karyn's house on Preserve at Sabal Park Apartments in Seffner, Florida. Law&Crime reported that on their arrival, deputies discovered the victim who "exhibited signs of distress" like "shaking and crying."

Law enforcement officials stated that they noticed a bruise on the victim's cheek. According to the affidavit, upon being asked about it, the kid said:

"Maybe my mom. Maybe she was slapping me around. She doesn’t remember."

Karyn Parrish reportedly admitted to slapping the child three times.

The suspect is prohibited from contacting the victim if she is released from jail

Law&Crime reported that authorities couldn't determine how many children lived with the arrested woman. However, they confirmed that all the minors have been removed from the house and are now under the care of a relative. Parrish is currently booked into Orient Road Jail and a bond of $7,500 has been issued in her name. Crime Online reported that Sheriff Chad Chronister shared a statement and said:

"It’s absolutely gut-wrenching and incomprehensible to have a case like this, where a mother would inflict such horrifying treatment on her own children. My heart aches for these two young and innocent children."

He added:

"As Your Sheriff, I promise you that our team will not rest until we ensure that all the children in our community are safe."

Karyn Parrish has been charged with one count of felony child abuse. If her bond is posted and she is released from jail, she will reportedly be prohibited from being around minors including the victim and the other children.