 “Illuminati contract must be over”: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denying gang r*pe of 17-year-old sparks different reactions

On Tuesday, February 20, rapper and mogul Sean Diddy Combs filed a defense against allegations by a plaintiff that accused him and two others of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in a recording studio in 2003. The 11-page defense was filed in the Southern District of New York. The pages read:

"(Combs) never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, s*xual or otherwise, relating to the plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever."

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, had earlier accused Sean Combs, Harve Pierre, and a third unidentified man of trafficking the teen across state lines, plying her with drugs and alcohol, and taking turns raping her at Diddy's House Recording Studio.

After Hollywood Unlocked posted news about his defense on Instagram, many users took to the comment section to slam the artist. Many claimed that the singer had been part of the Illuminati, a secret society.

The allegations by Jane Doe were just one of the four separate assault allegations lodged against the artist, including one by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, in 2023. Sean Combs also claimed that Jane Doe's claims were "entirely fictional."

Additionally, he challenged the photographs submitted by the plaintiff, where she can be seen sitting on his lap in his recording studio. Sean claimed that the photos were falsified or taken out of context.

Netizens accuse Sean Diddy Combs of being guilty of SA allegations

While reacting to Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post about Sean Diddy Combs, many users claimed that since he paid his ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura a settlement after she accused him of r*pe and abuse, he is guilty.

Others took to slam his denial of said allegations and pointed out that not everyone can be lying. Some also addressed the beef between Diddy and 50 Cent. Since allegations against the artist went viral in 2023, 50 Cent has been criticizing him through Instagram posts.

Here are some reactions to Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post about the rapper's recent defense:

As per Rolling Stone, Diddy Combs has maintained a low profile since the allegations came out. He stepped down from Revolt, his media company, and abandoned his e-commerce platform.

