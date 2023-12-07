How old was Diddy in 2003? Internet slams rapper as victim shaming ensues in wake of an explosive fourth lawsuit

Music magnate Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit with an explosive fourth lawsuit on Wednesday, December 7, that alleges him of drugging and gang-r*ping a 17-year-old schoolgirl at a recording studio in New York City over two decades ago.

The suit was filed against Diddy anonymously in Manhattan federal court, and the plaintiff has so far been identified as Jane Doe. As per the woman's claims, she was s*xually assaulted by Combs, Harve Pierre (the longtime president of Diddy’s Bad Boys record label), and a third unnamed person in 2003.

A netizen reporting about the new lawsuit against Sean Combs.

Unlike other suits filed so far, this one came with photo evidence that showed the then-17-year-old girl with her face blurred out for anonymity sitting on the lap of then-34-year-old Diddy at his Daddy’s House Recording Studio in Midtown.

As soon as the news of Sean Combs’ new lawsuit went viral, netizens put him under severe backlash. However, some engaged in victim shaming, saying that a 17-year-old girl should not have been with a 34-year-old man in the first place.

Exploring the latest allegations against Diddy

In the fourth lawsuit filed against him, Diddy has been accused of flying a 17-year-old schoolgirl studying in the 11th grade from Detroit to New York City, putting her under the influence of drugs, and later gang-r*ping him along with Harve Pierre and another unidentified man. The incident is alleged to have happened in 2003 at his Big Apple recording studio, when the music mogul was 34 years old.

“She could barely stand up following the gang r*pe, and had to be helped to walk out of the building and back into a car,” the court documents obtained by the New York Post state.

The new lawsuit came with a “trigger warning” over its graphic content, supported by photo evidence and details of the night when the alleged assault occurred.

According to the New York Post’s assessment of the suit, the woman identified as Jane Doe claimed that she first met Pierre in a Detroit lounge, who convinced her to accompany him to NYC and said he was “best friends” with Combs. He allegedly even called up the Bad Boy record executive to influence her further.

Not only that, but before leaving the lounge, Pierre reportedly took the plaintiff to the bathroom, smoked cocaine, and then pressured her into performing oral s*x on him.

The suit follows the narrative that later that night, the 17-year-old alleged victim flew in a private jet from Michigan to New Jersey with the third man before taking a black SUV to the Manhattan record studio, where she reportedly met with Diddy.

At the studio, the men allegedly forced her to consume “copious amounts” of drugs and alcohol, making her so intoxicated that “she could not possibly have consented to having s*x with anyone, much less someone twice her age.”

The plaintiff, who is now a Canadian resident, claimed that Combs allegedly r*ped her from behind and reportedly watched as she was s*xually assaulted repeatedly by Pierre and the third man. The night allegedly led to the woman losing consciousness, having trouble breathing, and lying in pain on a bathroom floor.

The suit also claimed that the men helped the alleged victim into a car and arranged for her to fly back home while mentioning that the night was “a blur” for her, although she remembered the men “incessantly” touching her and calling her “hot” and s*xy” among other things.

“His life is as good as over”: Internet puts Diddy under fire over fourth lawsuit

The plaintiff is currently suing Combs, Pierre, the third man, the record label, and the recording studio under the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection law and is seeking unspecified compensation for the damages caused to her physical, mental, and emotional health.

The law under which the suit has been filed allows victims of abuse that happened in New York City to bring old claims even if the statute of limitations has expired. The plaintiff's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, told the press on Wednesday:

“Ms. Doe has lived with her memories of this fateful night for 20 years… that has impacted nearly every aspect of her life and personal relationships… The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life."

The news of the latest lawsuit against Sean Combs becoming viral.

He further added that the lawsuit came in the wake of other allegations and gave her client “the confidence to tell her story as well.”

The news of the fourth lawsuit has garnered enough traction online, with netizens slamming the music magnate. Here are some of the comments from @SaycheeseDGTL’s tweet.

Meanwhile, Sean Combs (now aged 54) finally broke his silence on his latest legal complications and took to his Instagram to deny all the “sickening allegations,” saying “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.”

Diddy also wrote that all the accusations were based on individuals “looking for a quick payday,” as they tried to “assassinate my character, destroy my reputation, and my legacy.”

Following his statement, some fans shamed the plaintiff saying an underaged girl should not have agreed to be with older men. Here are a few comments in this regard from @theshaderoom's Instagram post.

A netizen asking why the plaintiff waited for two decades to sue Diddy. (Image via Instagram/callmeeeprincess)

An Intagram user victim shaming the latest Combs' accuser. (Image via Instagram/thismindofmine)

A netizen victim blaming the new plaintiff. (Image via Instagram/a.siankayy)

For those uninitiated, the first lawsuit was filed against Diddy by his former girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie last month who made multiple accusations including s*xual assault, decade-long physical, emotional, and psychological abuse, trafficking, and more.

The suit was settled “amicably” by both parties in less than a day. However, Diddy’s attorney claimed that the settlement was not an admission of guilt.

At the end of November, a former Syracuse student named Joi Dickerson-Neal sued Sean Combs for s*xual assault, filming the incident, and showing it to other men after a dinner date. Diddy’s attorney called it a clear case of a money grab.

Likewise, the third lawsuit was filed anonymously against Diddy and singer Aaron Hall, claiming they r*ped the plaintiff and her friend in the early 1990s. This suit, too, was claimed to be “fabricated” by Diddy’s lawyer. Both lawsuits are pending settlements.