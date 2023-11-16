"Imagine being a passenger": Cargo plane forced to return to JFK after horse escapes onboard, sparks hilarious reactions 

On Thursday, November 9, an Air Atlanta Icelandic cargo plane, a Boeing 747, had to return to JFK Airport in New York after a horse on board escaped its stall. An audio recording containing the calls between the Boston Air Route Traffic Control Center and the cargo’s pilot pertaining to the incident was posted on YouTube by You Can See ATC on November 12. The authenticity of the YouTube audio was confirmed by an Air Atlanta Icelandic representative.

John Cuticelli, the head of operations who supervises the operation of animal quarantine and export at JFK Airport, said that the cargo en route to Liege, Belgium, faced turbulence after around 30 minutes of takeoff. The horse was among 15 others who were being transported overseas.

When the turbulence struck, the animal likely got frightened and jumped halfway over the stall’s barrier. However, it got hung up in the middle with its front legs on the other side of the barrier, while its hind legs were still trapped inside the stall. In the first call, the pilot told the air traffic controller:

“We have a live animal, horse on board the airplane, and the horse managed to escape the stall. We don’t have a problem as of flying-wise, but we need to return, return back to New York. We cannot get the horse back secured.”

Further updates on the JFK Airport horse incident

According to FlightRadar24, when the horse on the Boeing 747 got supposedly spooked and tried to get out of the stall, the cargo jet had already ascended to 31,000 feet. In the audio clip posted on YouTube, the controller could be heard approving the pilot’s request to return to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The flight had to make a U-turn off the Boston coast, and the pilot also relayed to the controller that they had to dump around 20 tons of fuel before landing at JFK Airport since the flight’s weight had become too heavy. The controller instructed the pilot to dump the fuel between Nantucket, Massachusetts, and Martha’s Vineyard.

During the fuel dump, which the pilot said would take around 20 minutes, he also requested for a veterinarian to be present at the airport in New York upon the flight’s arrival. Head of operations looking after animal exports at JFK Airport, John Cuticelli, said,

“We dispersed veterinary care, animal handlers, medical equipment, horse slings, a horse ambulance, everything necessary to accommodate that horse.”

However, once the horse was examined after landing, the vets determined that its injuries were already too severe for a chance of survival, so it was put to sleep.

The airliner later took off for Belgium again after some time and landed in Liege on November 10 at 6:49 am.