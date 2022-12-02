“In his Homelander era”: Memes galore as Kanye is suspended from Twitter by Elon Musk

Kanye West was suspended from Twitter once again after posting a controversial image of the Swastika symbol engraved within the Star of David logo.

The rapper posted the image hours after publicly praising the Nazis and Adolf Hitler during an appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars alongside white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Watcher.Guru @WatcherGuru JUST IN: Elon Musk has suspended Kanye West from Twitter. JUST IN: Elon Musk has suspended Kanye West from Twitter. https://t.co/g0Gl4JUiUW

In the interview, Ye called Nazis “cool” while also mentioning that he “loves everyone,” including the Jews:

“I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me ‘You can love us and you know what we’re doing to you with the contracts, what we’re pushing with the p*rnography.’”

StopAntisemitism @StopAntisemites



Does Kanye West have to physically hurt a Jewish person before you act Horrifying - a swastika embedded within a Jewish star.Does Kanye West have to physically hurt a Jewish person before you act @elonmusk Horrifying - a swastika embedded within a Jewish star.Does Kanye West have to physically hurt a Jewish person before you act @elonmusk? https://t.co/VUs1MdhK4o

Meanwhile, he also said that people should “stop dissing the Nazis all the times” and shared his admiration for Hitler:

“There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things.”

During the conversation, Kanye went on to praise Hitler for the modernization of communication and transit:

“This guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone I use as a musician. You can’t say out loud this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Shortly after, he posted a blended Star of David and Swastika image on Twitter with an alleged attempt to show unity between Nazis and Jews. While the Swastika symbol was used in the Nazi flag, the Star of David symbol was adopted by the Jews in the 19th century.

Kanye West’s post immediately got removed as it violated Twitter’s policy. The removal was followed by the official suspension of his account. In the wake of the suspension, Elon Musk took to Twitter to share that he tried to keep the rapper’s account on the platform but the latter violated the rule against inciting violence:

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended



Elon Musk says it’s for incitement to violence Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended Elon Musk says it’s for incitement to violence https://t.co/0PNBNeRzXV

Prior to his suspension, Ye also posted a personal photo of Musk on a yacht and captioned the post as:

“Let’s always remember this as my final tweet”

The Tesla CEO responded by saying that his yacht photo was “fine” and the Swastika and Star of David image was not.

Kanye West’s second suspension from Twitter within two months of restoration also sparked a memefest. Netizens reacted to his ban with funny comments and hilarious memes, with some saying the rapper was in his “Homelander era” and comparing him to the antagonist and closet Nazi Stormfront:

girl denji @ward3vils Kanye is in his homelander era except if stormfront was homelander and was also kanye Kanye is in his homelander era except if stormfront was homelander and was also kanye

Kanye’s account was previously restricted over anti-Semitic messages and was unlocked on November 21.

Twitter responds to Kanye West’s Twitter suspension

Netizens responded to Kanye West's Twitter suspension with hilarious memes (Image via Getty Images)

Kanye West has continued to make headlines since his controversial appearance at Paris Fashion Week, wearing the “white lives matter” T-shirt followed by his consistent anti-Semitic tirade.

While the rapper was suspended from both Twitter and Instagram following his first anti-Semitic actions, his Twitter account was unlocked last month.

However, the musician lost his account once again after posting a blended image of the Swastika symbol and Star of David logo and violating the rules of the platform. Following Ye’s second suspension several people took to Twitter to react to the situation with a barrage of memes and hilarious comments:

L @l_ghmn Elon Musk having to suspend Kanye five days after recovering his suspended account Elon Musk having to suspend Kanye five days after recovering his suspended account https://t.co/GgnQ6ag4lf

DME 🇳🇦 @dme_363

#MusicWithDME



Kanye West running to go see if Elon Musk suspended his Twitter account. Kanye West running to go see if Elon Musk suspended his Twitter account.#MusicWithDME https://t.co/lImXpEFjmw

Jay The Comedian @EXJWComedianJay Elon told Kanye (that’s enough “free speech” for you. Leave some for everyone else 🤣🤣🤣) and suspend that fool!! Elon told Kanye (that’s enough “free speech” for you. Leave some for everyone else 🤣🤣🤣) and suspend that fool!! https://t.co/l1Yc22wpra

Gerry McBride @GerryMcBride "MOM! Elon Musk said Twitter was going to be a platform for free speech but then he suspended Kanye West..." "MOM! Elon Musk said Twitter was going to be a platform for free speech but then he suspended Kanye West..." https://t.co/ZXP8SAPpmr

BioFreez @BioFreezMaps KANYE FINALLY GOT SUSPENDED KANYE FINALLY GOT SUSPENDED https://t.co/oAAVWLSFbS

pih @coolweirdidiot they've just seen kanye's latest tweet(before his account got suspended) they've just seen kanye's latest tweet(before his account got suspended) https://t.co/WEhH3ld4PH

Manee Fresh @Freshhh_LA Elon suspended Kanye from twitter lmaoo Elon been a fraud Elon suspended Kanye from twitter lmaoo Elon been a fraud https://t.co/TvPkwiOa0h

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kanye West’s Twitter account will be restored in the future or if his profile has been placed on a permanent ban.

Poll : 0 votes