Fact Check: Did Hitler invent Highways? Kanye claim trolled online

American rapper Kanye West was trolled online after he claimed that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler invented highways and microphones.

On December 1, 2022, the 45-year-old rapper appeared in an interview with disgraced conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. During the interview, he repeatedly praised Hitler and made some controversial remarks.

The Famous rapper's rant began after Jones gave him a chance to clarify and distance himself from the anti-Semitic remarks made in the past. Jones told the former that he wasn't either Hitler or a Nazi, and that he didn't deserve to be called either or even be demonized.

Rex Chapman🏇🏼 @RexChapman “Well, I see good things about Hitler also.” -Ye “Well, I see good things about Hitler also.” -Ye https://t.co/BdUj7tQXlL

To this, West, who wore a black hood over his face in the studio, replied that he sees good things about the Nazi leader as well. He added that Hitler "invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician," noting:

"You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that. I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

This led many fans to wonder if Kanye West's claims were true or not.

Kanye West's claims were trolled online

After Kanye West's claims about Hitler being behind the invention of highways and microphones went viral, Twitterati trolled and corrected the rapper's facts.

The claims that the Bound 2 rapper made in his interview were in fact incorrect. Hitler hasn't invented either highways or microphones.

Marc Lamont Hill @marclamonthill And for the record, contrary to what @kanyewest says, Hitler did not invent the highway or the microphone. That’s actually ridiculous. Even if it were true, it wouldn’t make Ye’s Nazi-sympathizing any less disgusting. But it’s worth noting that it’s absolutely not true. And for the record, contrary to what @kanyewest says, Hitler did not invent the highway or the microphone. That’s actually ridiculous. Even if it were true, it wouldn’t make Ye’s Nazi-sympathizing any less disgusting. But it’s worth noting that it’s absolutely not true.

Ahmed Ali @MrAhmednurAli Imagine someone told you in 2005 that Kanye West would go from saying “George Bush doesn't care about Black people” to "I like Hitler" in 2022. You would have laughed in their face. Imagine someone told you in 2005 that Kanye West would go from saying “George Bush doesn't care about Black people” to "I like Hitler" in 2022. You would have laughed in their face.

Nadine Batchelor-Hunt @nadinebh_ Kanye West is a dangerous, narcissistic, Nazi POS and anyone platforming him is complicit in his attempt to normalise Hitler Kanye West is a dangerous, narcissistic, Nazi POS and anyone platforming him is complicit in his attempt to normalise Hitler

steven ''italian elon musk'' monacelli @stevanzetti Every Right Wing Show Host: We are going to have Kanye West on television to set the record straight about why this genius has been misunderstood



Kanye West: I love Hitler Every Right Wing Show Host: We are going to have Kanye West on television to set the record straight about why this genius has been misunderstoodKanye West: I love Hitler

matt @mattxiv kanye west has had the most severe fall from grace of anyone in history like you couldn’t even dream this up kanye west has had the most severe fall from grace of anyone in history like you couldn’t even dream this up

pudding person @JUNlPER kanye west just said that he “saw some good things” about hitler on alex jones show, wrap it up, it’s so over dude just quit while you can you can’t come back from that kanye west just said that he “saw some good things” about hitler on alex jones show, wrap it up, it’s so over dude just quit while you can you can’t come back from that

Hitler had no influence on any of these inventions but had contributed to several breakthroughs via his Nazi empire.

Kanye West's remarks concerning highways is most likely a misinterpretation of the Autobahn, a German road project that began before the Nazi reign.

As per the Federal Highway Administration, the first paved roads appeared somewhere around 4000 BC in Mesopotamia and have gradually been worked on for centuries.

The United States Department of Transportation claims that two Scottish engineers, Thomas Telford and John Loudon McAdam, have their names credited with initially constructed modern roads. However, these roads were still far from what we see today.

In fact, the first road to get a tar coat to harden and increase the durability emerged in 1824 and was the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Even America's first national road that passes through Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, appeared years before Hitler's reign. As per Legends of America, The National Road was completed in 1834 and was the first government-funded road.

No, Adolf Hitler was not the inventor of microphones either

Melissa (TheBookN3rd) 🐀 @TheBookN3rd Rex Chapman🏇🏼 @RexChapman “Well, I see good things about Hitler also.” -Ye “Well, I see good things about Hitler also.” -Ye https://t.co/BdUj7tQXlL Hitler didn't invent highways or the microphone. The Autobahn came about during Hitler's regime. Siemen's microphones were popularized during the 1930s. Historical facts. It's also a historical fact Hitler is responsible for the torture and murder of millions of Jewish people. twitter.com/RexChapman/sta… Hitler didn't invent highways or the microphone. The Autobahn came about during Hitler's regime. Siemen's microphones were popularized during the 1930s. Historical facts. It's also a historical fact Hitler is responsible for the torture and murder of millions of Jewish people. twitter.com/RexChapman/sta…

In the same interview with Alex Jones, Kanye West claimed that Hitler was also behind the invention of microphones, which is also untrue.

While the roots of the microphone's origin are unknown, the the very first microphones appeared as early as the fifth-century BC and were simpler versions of modern day devices. Since then, the device has evolved technologically and has become the microphone we use today.

The credits for the development of the microphone in the US goes to Emile Berliner and Thomas Edison, who introduced it to the country in mid-1877. Meanwhile, David Edward Hughes is credited for the development of the device in England.

All of this took place long before 1930s when Adolf Hitler became a prominent figure in Germany.

