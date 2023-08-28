"Inappropriate": RHONY fans slam Brynn Whitfield after she denies flirting with Erin Lichy's husband in season 14

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, August 27. In the latest episode, the housewives were seen in a jolly mood as Christmas was approaching. The episode picked up after Erin and Abraham Lichy's 10th wedding anniversary celebration. Erin, however, wasn't too happy with her friends.

The couple discussed the celebration and Erin noted how rude it was of Sai De Silva to leave without saying goodbye. While they were on the topic, Abe told her about Brynn's comments and noted that while at the time, he thought they were funny, he realized later that it wasn't okay.

Erin was furious with the RHONY star and confronted her when she met the group for a holiday breakfast. However, Brynn denied the claims as Jessel Taank rushed to her defense. Fans reacted to Brynn's behavior and the lack of ownership on her part and slammed her on X (formerly known as Twitter). One user (@HousewivesBags) wrote:

"Brynn's behaviour was inappropriate and she did cross the line. The other ladies did not say anything and enabled it."

RHONY season 14 fans slam Brynn Whitfield for being unapologetic about flirting with Abe Lichy

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, August 27, 2023. During the segment, Erin found out about Brynn's inappropriate comments toward Abe during their anniversary party, which upset her deeply.

She was further annoyed by her friends' general behavior during the party and decided to bring it up with the group when she met them for breakfast one morning.

As the RHONY season 14 cast member confronted Brynn and Sai for their behavior at the party, things got heated. It started with Erin telling Sai that it was rude of her to leave the event without saying goodbye. In response, Sai defensively told her that there was no food at the party.

After the heated exchange, Erin sarcastically thanked Sai for showing up and Brynn said "she gets a thank you?" thereby annoying Erin further. She told the RHONY newbie that she wouldn't get even that because of her behavior:

"What you did was horrendous."

Brynn asked her what she did in comparison and Erin noted that Sai didn't go up to her husband and said "Hey, when you get divorced, please let me know." Erin asked Brynn if she thought it was normal and the latter told her that she didn't know what she was talking about since she wasn't there.

While Erin listed things that Brynn said, she kept denying them. However, flashbacks accompanying the conflict confirmed that Brynn did in fact, say all of those things to Erin Lichy's husband.

While Brynn got defensive, Jessel backed her up and said that the RHONY cast member didn't say the word "divorce" and said it in "Brynn style." Sai said in a confessional that it wasn't a big deal.

Fans took to social media to slam Brynn for her behavior during season 14 episode 7. They also criticized the other cast members for normalizing her behavior.

RHONY season 14 will return next Sunday with a brand new episode on Bravo.